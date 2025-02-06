Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
South Jakarta, Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Bertiga
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  521
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mario Wibowo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CTI, CV Berkat Jaya, Toto
  • Lead Architects: Ar. Mahadiyanto, IAI
  • Contractor: Amin Construction
  • Landscape: Tanem.ind
  • Structure: Teta Constructor
  • Principal Interior Designer: Andrea Daniswara
  • Drafter: Aldana Alievyan Zhuqruf
  • Interior Designer: Miftha Hurrahman
  • City: South Jakarta
  • Country: Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo

Text description provided by the architects. VVVispher House, a project by Atelier Bertiga located in Pondok Indah, Jakarta, exemplifies a thoughtful exploration of space requirements and environmental optimization. Embracing the concept of whispering winds, this house is designed to bring natural airflow through porous elements, providing passive cooling without reliance on artificial systems. Situated on a 400-square-meter plot, the design uniquely combines curved accents from the original 1980s structure, preserving two large trees that serve as essential elements in the landscape.

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Courtyard
© Mario Wibowo
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Image 25 of 25
Section
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

The transformation of Whisper House addresses complex functional needs, expressed in a two-story structure that resonates with a resort-like ambiance. Indoor and outdoor spaces connect seamlessly, especially with a centrally placed swimming pool. This pool not only serves an aesthetic purpose but also acts as a "thermal battery," circulating cool air throughout the house and enhancing thermal comfort. A large void in the center of the building facilitates cross-ventilation, allowing optimal airflow across both levels.

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair
© Mario Wibowo
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Countertop, Kitchen, Chair
© Mario Wibowo
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Image 23 of 25
Floor Plan
VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Lighting
© Mario Wibowo

Visually, Whisper House retains some classic elements from the old structure, including dynamic curves on the facade. The roof, which also serves as the facade, incorporates perforated panels and louvers, enhancing airflow while adding a distinctive aesthetic. On the ground floor, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are situated in the most private section, while the upper floor serves as a private zone with the master bedroom, children's rooms, and a workspace.

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Image 9 of 25
© Mario Wibowo

Whisper House highlights simplicity with readily available materials that still convey character. With its understated yet thoughtful touches, this design creates a warm and comfortable ambiance, harmonizing with nature and the surrounding environment, while emphasizing a healthy, eco-friendly home concept for its inhabitants. 

VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo

Atelier Bertiga
Cite: "VVVhisper House / Atelier Bertiga" 06 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

