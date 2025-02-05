Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Biaix House / GRAT

Biaix House / GRAT

Save

Biaix House / GRAT - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBiaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, WoodBiaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, BeamBiaix House / GRAT - Image 5 of 20Biaix House / GRAT - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Barcelona, Spain
  • Design Team: Guillem Elvira
  • Builder: Reformas Alarife
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Exterior Photography
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Biaix is located along the Aubareda Path, a trail that winds through fields of wheat, rapeseed, and Mediterranean forests. It sits atop a small hill, amidst a pine forest and an olive grove, just a few meters away from one of the oldest oaks in Barcelona.

Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, Wood
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Image 18 of 20
Plan - Ground Floor

The design preserves the historical exterior shape of the farmhouse while introducing a new formal and material logic inside. It frames views of the regenerating landscape, partially transformed by a recent wildfire. An austere materiality of lime mortar is applied throughout the project, reintroducing a material that was traditionally used in rural houses. The local limestone, characteristic of the interior of Catalonia, defines the color palette of the design.

Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Image 5 of 20
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simone Marcolin

The daytime program on the ground floor is organized to enhance visual connections with a landscape that changes throughout the seasons. On the upper floor, the rooms are arranged along a diagonal hallway that shapes the distinctive interior geometry. That oblique form is used to optimize service spaces and accommodate an additional room for the family.

Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Image 11 of 20
© Simone Marcolin
Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Image 12 of 20
© Simone Marcolin

The adjacent annex becomes a new living space, connected to the main house by a new spiral staircase. The rear facade opens up, making the house completely accessible and exposed to the elements.

Save this picture!
Biaix House / GRAT - Image 7 of 20
© Simone Marcolin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GRAT
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Biaix House / GRAT" [Casa Biaix / GRAT] 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026360/biaix-house-grat> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags