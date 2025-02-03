Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects

Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects

Save

Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam, GardenSpeargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Chair, PatioSpeargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior PhotographySpeargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior PhotographySpeargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Queenstown, New Zealand
  • Interior: Arent and Pyke, Sydney, Matt Chaplin
  • Landscaping: Suzanne Turley Landscapes
  • City: Queenstown
  • Country: New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. Our client relocated from Sydney, Australia to Queenstown, New Zealand, and wanted a family home and lifestyle to raise their young boys. They wished to create an environment that immersed their family in rural living with the opportunity to take full advantage of farm life and the activities on offer in the Wakatipu community.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simon Devitt

The site is a 35-hectare property located on Speargrass Flat Road. It is elevated in a majestic location above the Wakatipu Basin.  The outlook is dramatic with a north aspect to Coronet Peak and a stunning south aspect to the basin below with The Remarkables mountain range beyond.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Image 9 of 14
© Simon Devitt

The house is set on a natural plateau up a steep incline above Speargrass Flat Road. The design response was to plan a series of single-level structures on the plateau around a central north-orientated courtyard with the main living space opening to both the north and south aspects. The intention was to create at a domestic scale within a dramatic rural landscape.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Beam, Garden
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Image 13 of 14
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Sofa
© Simon Devitt

The forms are traditional in shape but have a hierarchy based on height and materiality.  The main living and bedrooms, being the highest forms, are clad in schist rockwork and stained cedar.  The schist cladding is washed with mineral paint, light in color. This is in reference to the historic limewashed stone dwellings on the neighboring property.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard, Chair, Patio
© Simon Devitt

The roof of the main living form opens to the views both north and south, with an inverted gable referencing an old deer-run structure that was found on the property on the first site visit.  The secondary forms of the garage and guest are clad in the weatherboards only.  All forms are linked together by triple-glazed flat-roofed galleries and natural rock landscape walls.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Image 6 of 14
© Simon Devitt
Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Image 14 of 14
South Elevation and Section
Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Devitt

Material – The two main cladding elements are band sawn Cedar weatherboards stained in a washed Cedar color and schist stone completed in a buttered-up style and finished with a white wash paint, similar to the finish used at the historic neighboring Thurlby Domain. Both these materials and treatments were used historically and are currently utilized for buildings in this region. The roof and chimneys are completed in a dark-colored metal tray roof with an LRV of less than 36%. The window joinery is aluminum and triple-glazed.

Save this picture!
Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sumich Chaplin Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Speargrass House / Sumich Chaplin Architects" 03 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026348/speargrass-house-sumich-chaplin-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags