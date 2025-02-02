Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club / Adriano Pupilli Architects

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club / Adriano Pupilli Architects - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Fitness Club
Long Reef Beach, Australia
  • Architects: Adriano Pupilli Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Martin Mischkulnig
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  EQUITONE, RAICO, Arkoslight, Erco, Regupol America
  • Lead Architects: Adriano Pupilli Architects
  • Project Architect: Matt Ryall
  • Graduate Of Architecture: Amir Shakya, Harry Murdoch, Emma Harrison, Alex Cassar, Ben Muir
  • Client: Northen Beaches Council
  • Stakeholder Group: Long Reef SLSC
  • Builder: Grindley
  • Landscape Architecture: Tyrrell Studio
  • Structural Engineer: Partridge
  • Building Services Engineer: Stantec
  • Coastal Engineer: Horton Coastal Engineering
  • PCA: Steve Watson & Partners
  • Town Planner: DFP
  • City: Long Reef Beach
  • Country: Australia
© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

Text description provided by the architects. Long Reef is a rare jewel on Sydney's Northern Beaches. It's a sanctuary for native flora and fauna, as well as people who come to escape the nearby suburban sprawl and reconnect with nature. Our renewal of the Long Reef SLSC vastly improves the amenity for these visitors, while preserving the rugged beauty of this special piece of coastline.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

The brief and community consultation called for a building that is low-key, hardworking, robust and honest, providing essential amenity for current and future generations of locals, Club members, Council and visitors alike.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

Our response is for a quiet architecture that nestles into the surrounding landscape. It's a building that weathers and lets the landscape in, respecting and preserving the rich and delicate ecosystem that is Long Reef and the greater Griffith Reserve.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

The new facility is in fact a series of smaller pavilions set within the landscape, book-ended by an existing dune to the east and a man-made dune to the west. The pavilions are clad in timber rain screens that are allowed to silver and settle into the natural scene.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

The pavilions are arranged around a central courtyard, the main social hub. They provide amenity to outside spaces, in turn reducing the building footprint and reliance on enclosed space. Outdoor furniture collects shifting sands and vegetation as well as creating opportunities to linger and initiate serendipitous interactions between different user groups. The main pavilion hosts a function room on the second storey, providing breathtaking views to North Head, and intimate views into the existing coastal landscape and Banksia Grove. The kite shaped roof is designed to gently rise to maintain a low scale.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

Through several Working Group meetings facilitated by Northern Beaches Council, and meetings on-site with Club and community groups, design iterations were made to address the concerns of different users of the site.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

The result is a building that provides amenity for a safer beach-going experience, a place to interact with your neighbours, learn how to surf, attend a nippers session with the kids, take a yoga class or a first aid course. It's a base to compete in events, or host a school excursions to discover the site's unique coastal flora and fauna. It's a spot to stop in for coffee while walking the dog, grab an ice-cream or catch some waves.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

Across the seasons the Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club is in a constant state of flux, a flexible building that dramatically increases the amenity of the site while preserving and celebrating the landscape that people come to enjoy.

© Martin Mischkulnig
© Martin Mischkulnig

Project location

Address:Long Reef Beach, Australia

Adriano Pupilli Architects
Cite: "Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club / Adriano Pupilli Architects" 02 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

