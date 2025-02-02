Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
White House / DADA Partners

White House / DADA Partners - Image 2 of 15White House / DADA Partners - Image 3 of 15White House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Door, CourtyardWhite House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, GardenWhite House / DADA Partners - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
India
  • Project Manager: Nivedita Saigal
  • Interiors: DADA
  • Junior Architect: Saksham Arora
  • Softscape Design: Neha Mehta / Greenology India
  • Client: Undisclosed
  • Fenestration: Alcoi India
  • Country: India
White House / DADA Partners - Image 2 of 15
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. The minimalist design approach of this project allows for a tactile reading of its sunlight spaces and volumes. Designed as a white stucco house, the projects clean planar volumes allow a calm and meditative reading of the spaces. By introducing smaller courtyards and multiple terraces, creates multiple voids in this otherwise inert and solid white mass. This alternating series of solid-void composition captures the sun and shade in simple yet powerful ways.

White House / DADA Partners - Image 3 of 15
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
White House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Door, Courtyard
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
White House / DADA Partners - Image 14 of 15
Plan - Ground floor
White House / DADA Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
White House / DADA Partners - Image 15 of 15
Plan - 1st floor
White House / DADA Partners - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

The L-shaped layout allows for a large central green court, with a narrow swimming pool adjacent to it. The East facing front elevation is muted in its expression with just one corner window allowing a peek into the house. The formal lounge is placed along the front and has views on three sides. The central block of the house that faces the green holds the bar, informal family lounge, dining room, and the stairhall. Two bedrooms are positioned towards the southern end. The upper floor is designed for a centrally placed family lounge and four bedrooms. Each of these rooms enjoy large terraces.

White House / DADA Partners - Image 6 of 15
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

