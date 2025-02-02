White House / DADA Partners

+ 10

Project Manager: Nivedita Saigal

Interiors: DADA

Junior Architect: Saksham Arora

Softscape Design: Neha Mehta / Greenology India

Client: Undisclosed

Fenestration: Alcoi India

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The minimalist design approach of this project allows for a tactile reading of its sunlight spaces and volumes. Designed as a white stucco house, the projects clean planar volumes allow a calm and meditative reading of the spaces. By introducing smaller courtyards and multiple terraces, creates multiple voids in this otherwise inert and solid white mass. This alternating series of solid-void composition captures the sun and shade in simple yet powerful ways.

The L-shaped layout allows for a large central green court, with a narrow swimming pool adjacent to it. The East facing front elevation is muted in its expression with just one corner window allowing a peek into the house. The formal lounge is placed along the front and has views on three sides. The central block of the house that faces the green holds the bar, informal family lounge, dining room, and the stairhall. Two bedrooms are positioned towards the southern end. The upper floor is designed for a centrally placed family lounge and four bedrooms. Each of these rooms enjoy large terraces.