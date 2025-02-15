Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects

Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects

Save

Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Image 2 of 19Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, BeamUnderwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Image 4 of 19Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamUnderwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Refurbishment
United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Image 2 of 19
© Andy Stagg

Text description provided by the architects. A small pottery studio located on the side addition of a 15th-century barn. The wing is believed to originally have been an open animal shelter attached to the original oak frame barn on or about the time of its original construction.

Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Andy Stagg

The barn is a classic haymaking barn with large full-height barn doors to allow the haymaking wagons to drive through. The main barn is remodeled to reinstate the original rear barn door.

Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Andy Stagg

The later 19th-century infill walls to the side wing were removed to create a glazed corner with uninterrupted views of the gardens beyond. Silicone framed glass creates a seamless surface to allow the retained roof to hover delicately on the side of the main barn.

Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Image 4 of 19
© Andy Stagg
Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Andy Stagg

The dilapidated structure is propped by a discreet cantilever steel frame and the existing oak roof structure is carefully preserved to juxtapose with the simple palette of contemporary materials.

Save this picture!
Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Andy Stagg

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Farmfield, East Sussex, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ashton Porter Architects
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentUnited Kingdom

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Underwing Pottery Studio / Ashton Porter Architects" 15 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026324/underwing-pottery-studio-ashton-porter-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags