World
Apartment Moscou / minuit architectes

© BCDF studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Interior Design
France
  • Architects: minuit architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:BCDF studio
  • Lead Architects: Joseph Vincent, Félix Borel, Aliénor Bolelli, Maxime Eon
  • Design Team: minuit architectes
  • General Constructing: Ouaret Batiment
  • Country: France
© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment, located on the 5th floor of a Haussmannian building in the 8th arrondissement, originally followed a classic layout of the time, with rooms arranged in succession along the façades and connected by a long interior corridor.

© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio
Plan - Axonometry
Plan - Axonometry
© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio

The new design choice eliminates boundaries between living spaces, which now flow seamlessly around a cylindrical storage unit.

© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio
Axonometry
Axonometry
© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio

A long inhabited wall highlights the apartment's cross-through aspect, connecting the courtyard and street façades while delineating the separation between the 'day' and 'night' areas.

© BCDF studio
© BCDF studio

Project location

Address:rue de Moscou, Paris, France

About this office
minuit architectes
Office

Wood, Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsInterior DesignFrance

Cite: "Apartment Moscou / minuit architectes" 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026322/apartment-moscou-minuit-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

