Apartment Moscou / minuit architectes

-
Architects: minuit architectes
- Area: 105 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:BCDF studio
-
Lead Architects: Joseph Vincent, Félix Borel, Aliénor Bolelli, Maxime Eon
- Design Team: minuit architectes
- General Constructing: Ouaret Batiment
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. This apartment, located on the 5th floor of a Haussmannian building in the 8th arrondissement, originally followed a classic layout of the time, with rooms arranged in succession along the façades and connected by a long interior corridor.
The new design choice eliminates boundaries between living spaces, which now flow seamlessly around a cylindrical storage unit.
A long inhabited wall highlights the apartment's cross-through aspect, connecting the courtyard and street façades while delineating the separation between the 'day' and 'night' areas.