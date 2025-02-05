Apartment Moscou / minuit architectes

+ 18

Design Team: minuit architectes

General Constructing: Ouaret Batiment

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. This apartment, located on the 5th floor of a Haussmannian building in the 8th arrondissement, originally followed a classic layout of the time, with rooms arranged in succession along the façades and connected by a long interior corridor.

The new design choice eliminates boundaries between living spaces, which now flow seamlessly around a cylindrical storage unit.

A long inhabited wall highlights the apartment's cross-through aspect, connecting the courtyard and street façades while delineating the separation between the 'day' and 'night' areas.