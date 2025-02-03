Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Gallery, Cultural Center
Germany
  • Detailed Design: Anna Wulf
  • Site Supervision: Felix Arlt
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Theater stage, multifunctional spaces for arts and culture
  • General Contractor : Tischlerei Schön GmbH
  • Country: Germany
Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

Text description provided by the architects. The new Burgbühne Beeskow comprises three pavilions with an outdoor stage located in the center of the listed ensemble of the castle complex. This medieval castle has a rich history of construction and reuse. Today, the buildings serve as the regional cultural and educational center, acting as a central meeting place for the rural community.

Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Image 3 of 18
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

The pavilions and outdoor stage were developed with the vision of multifunctional cultural use, created through close collaboration between the users and the architects. The stage provides a performance venue for actors and musicians, while the pavilions function as stage sets or dressing rooms. The accessible roofs are also integrated into the stage design. In addition to summer events, the pavilions host castle festivals, workshops, and a small gallery during the winter months.

Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Image 4 of 18
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi
Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Exterior Photography
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi
Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Image 13 of 18
Floor Plan

The construction prioritizes geo-based and bio-based building materials. Most of the work was carried out by a local carpentry firm, which is now in its third generation of involvement with the castle. The pavilions are elevated on point foundations set atop the historic paving, minimizing the use of concrete and preserving the historical fabric of the site. Built with a timber frame construction and insulated using wood fiber, the pavilions are suitable for year-round use, including as a gallery in winter. The folded, curtain-wall façade draws inspiration from the materiality and color of the red brick castle walls. Internally, the design is restrained and monochromatic, featuring light-colored wood and linoleum flooring.

Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Image 6 of 18
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

The courtyard façades can be opened widely with folding shutters and sliding windows. When open, these large openings invite visitors into the pavilions and offer generous views of the castle. When closed, the elegant pavilions blend seamlessly with the castle wall behind them.

Burgbühne Beeskow / Atelier Fanelsa - Interior Photography
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

