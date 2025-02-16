Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior PhotographyLangblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior PhotographyLangblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassLangblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Image 5 of 23

Residential Architecture, Housing, Renovation
Belgium
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior Photography
© Artes Group

Text description provided by the architects. This project, encompassing four residential buildings with 672 social housing units, is a significant step in preserving the architectural heritage of the Luchtbal neighborhood. Originally designed by renowned architect Hugo Van Kuyck, the buildings have been carefully restored, respecting the original design while integrating modern standards of comfort and sustainability. The first building (block A) of the extensive renovation of the Langblokken complex was completed in September 2024.

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior Photography
© Nick Claeskens
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Image 18 of 23
Floor Plans - Building
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Nick Claeskens

Listed in the inventory of architectural heritage in Flanders as part of the 'Luchtbal' social housing district, the buildings exemplify the pre-war CIAM (Congrès Internationaux d'Architecture Moderne) principles. The free-standing residential blocks, arranged in a linear formation and elevated on pilotis are typical of the principles espoused by the group. The base of the non-load-bearing façade is clad with concrete panels and features a striking yellow-orange brick veneer on the upper sections.

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
© Nick Claeskens

Our approach emphasizes the importance of maintaining the structural integrity and architectural character of the original blocks. By preserving the beam and column structure and using a brick exterior that mirrors the original texture and pattern, we have reintroduced the historical appearance of the buildings. The renovation also included the reopening and revitalizing of the ground-floor entrances, basements, and circulation cores, with a focus on aesthetic cohesion with the existing architecture.

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Image 5 of 23
© Nick Claeskens
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Image 23 of 23
Section - Building
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Nick Claeskens

Simultaneously, we have made substantial improvements to the living conditions and energy performance, aligning the buildings with contemporary standards. To comply with the current EPB (Energy Performance of Buildings) standards and modern comfort requirements, it is necessary to insulate the building envelope. The application of new masonry as façade cladding, with bricks that match the original façade in color, texture, size, and pattern, restores the buildings to their original architectural appearance. On the ground floor, three new intermediary volumes have been added, but despite this, the openness of the ground floor has been largely preserved. The 10 circulation cores were completely demolished and rebuilt. Each core now features a compartmentalized staircase, a communal hall, and a large elevator shaft. The communal areas on each floor form a new structure within the footprint of the original cores. These upgrades were essential to bringing the circulation cores in line with current fire safety, accessibility, and acoustic standards.

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Nick Claeskens
Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Nick Claeskens

The apartments are completely renovated within the existing building volume. The layout of the apartments is largely preserved, with the night area, including the bedrooms and entrance hall, located on the east side, and the day area, with the living room and kitchen, on the west side. To comply with the minimum space requirements of modern comfort standards and social housing regulations, the internal walls were removed and reorganized. As the transformation of the remaining buildings continues, the Langblokken complex stands as a testament to how thoughtful design and sensitive restoration can revitalize historic structures and ensure they meet the needs of future generations.

Langblokken Social Housing / A2D architects + Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls - Exterior Photography
© Nick Claeskens

Project location

Address:Groenendaallaan Luchtbal, Antwerp, Belgium

A2D architects
Architectenbureau Vanhecke & Suls
Top #Tags