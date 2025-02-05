Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed during the pandemic. Perhaps for this reason, these houses reflect a desire to enhance gatherings and to go beyond the determinism of functions - seeking an imagined joy

The street façade remains unchanged, offering clues about the intervention. The rear façade, resulting from the extension, presents itself as new, not in opposition to the existing, but as an additional layer in the building's history. A renewed connection with the garden is explored, as a prerogative to celebrate what at that time seemed vital to us: the sun, the earth, the water, leisure

