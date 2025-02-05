Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha

Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha

Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, BalconyMárvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairMárvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, HandrailMárvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, WoodMárvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - More Images

Houses
Lisboa, Portugal
Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Francisco Ascensão

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed during the pandemic. Perhaps for this reason, these houses reflect a desire to enhance gatherings and to go beyond the determinism of functions - seeking an imagined joy

Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Francisco Ascensão
Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Image 23 of 24
Plans
Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Wood
© Francisco Ascensão

The street façade remains unchanged, offering clues about the intervention. The rear façade, resulting from the extension, presents itself as new, not in opposition to the existing, but as an additional layer in the building's history. A renewed connection with the garden is explored, as a prerogative to celebrate what at that time seemed vital to us: the sun, the earth, the water, leisure

Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Francisco Ascensão
Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Door
© Francisco Ascensão

Márvila House / Atelier José Andrade Rocha - Interior Photography, Wood, Shelving, Chair
© Francisco Ascensão

Atelier José Andrade Rocha
