World
RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
United Kingdom
  Local Authority: London Borough of Lambeth
  Start On Site: April 2022
  Client: Tanya Grigoroglou and Rupert Worrall
  Form Of Contract Or Procurement Route: RIBA Domestic Building Contract
  Approved Building Inspector: London Building Control
  Cad Software Used: Vectorworks
  Country: United Kingdom
RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Ståle Eriksen

Text description provided by the architects. London-based architecture practice O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects has completed a purpose-built home and gallery in Clapham for creative directors of RAW Editions, Tanya Grigoroglou and Rupert Worrall. The thoughtfully designed space reflects the couple's vision for a versatile environment and the architects' commitment to material exploration.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ståle Eriksen

The couple first purchased their two-storey Victorian terraced house with a basement in 2019. With a deep sense of localism and a desire to remain in their favourite neighbourhood, they appointed O'Sullivan Skoufoglou to reconfigure the dark four-bedroom house into a functional home, that also serves as the backdrop for the gallery's eclectic curation.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair
© Ståle Eriksen

Originally, the house had a disconnected layout; the ground floor and basement previously served as commercial premises with limited light and restricted space. Consequently, the main stair led directly to the basement upon entering the house. The ground floor featured a kitchen and a living room. The basement contained two bedrooms and a bathroom, while the first floor accommodated two more bedrooms and a bathroom. O'Sullivan Skoufoglou's priority was to create an adaptable hybrid working and living condition where everyday duties are easily integrated into Tanya, Rupert and their children's lives, exploring the boundaries and flow between private and public spaces.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Ståle Eriksen
Plan - Lower ground floor
Plan - Lower ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Ståle Eriksen

The new entrance opens into an inviting gallery and creative social space, brightened by floor-to-ceiling windows with a sweeping garden vista. The sliding shutters signify the opening and closing of the gallery, whilst a red terrazzo fireplace wall, echoing the old fireplace, acts as a display ledge for the changing curation of artworks. A muted colour palette of soft pinks and yellows on wall surfaces echoes RAW's aesthetic and their vision to move away from the expected white cube gallery. Balancing Tanya's need for privacy, the reimagined staircase serves as a portal, concealing access to the upstairs and creating a distinct wall for the gallery. This enhances the separation of public and private spaces, providing necessary seclusion and flow.

© Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen

In the evening, the family gathers in the kitchen to cook, eat, play and unwind. Located in the basement, the open-plan area is illuminated by two bookended triangular oriel openings, bringing natural light into the lower-ground space. One is a triangular skylight placed above a Douglas fir ply bench nook; a corner for contemplation and play. The other is a door opening up to the garden outside.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Wood
© Ståle Eriksen

True to their love for materiality, the architects and clients aspired to include a rich palette of textures and colours throughout the home. A colourful linseed oil stain on the plywood kitchen cabinets reveals the birch wood grain, adding depth and interest to the space. Inlaid concrete tiles are purposefully positioned at various parts to delineate distinct areas of the kitchen floor. A bench featuring versatile shelving also doubles as seating for guests. The use of pops of colour reflects the clients' personable nature in their home; from the bright tomato-red kitchen sink taps to the dark red rainwater pipe. Using bold elements in a restrained way enhances the visual journey in space, reflecting the colours of the ever-changing display of RAW artwork.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Ståle Eriksen

A significant design decision early on was to integrate the home and garden without extending the house to avoid costly groundworks due to the substantial garden level difference. O'Sullivan Skoufoglou repositioned the rear elevation windows to create oblique views of the garden, ensuring the inside and outside feel connected. Viewed from the generous ground floor glazing, the external patio steps work in tandem with the triangular geometry of the oriel window, creating a seamless transition from inside to outside. The angular, sharp-edged hardscaping of the garden is almost sculptural, whilst the low-effort, climate-resilient garden serves as a striking retreat visible from various vantage points within the home.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Ståle Eriksen

O'Sullivan Skoufoglou's attention to detail and clever use of repeated elements reflect internally. The bespoke circular door pulls and delicate metal handrails with thin circular details feature throughout the home, creating a calm rhythm and consistency in design. Moving upstairs, the master bedroom and kids' rooms are on the first and second floors, respectively. Both floors include a separate bathroom with matte-coloured tiles.

© Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen

The home includes double glazing, underfloor heating and future-proofing for potential heat pump installation. A fireproofing strategy comprises the installation of sprinklers to ensure safety. The careful use of space by enhancing the existing layout without unnecessary extensions, emphasises the architects' attentiveness to sustainable building practices and optimising existing resources.

Longitudinal section
Longitudinal section

O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects has designed a space allowing each family member to find their moment of peace and joy, whether in the gallery, the kitchen or the children's bedrooms. This project exemplifies how well-planned, purpose-led design decisions can result in a dynamic space, reflecting the young, creative family's unique 'living with art' ethos and aspirations.

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography
© Ståle Eriksen

Amalia Skoufoglou, Director at O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects, says;
"It was a creatively exhilarating process to work with Tanya and Rupert. Together, we came up with something truly unique to their family. This project could not have been realised without their vision and input."

© Ståle Eriksen
© Ståle Eriksen

Jody O'Sullivan, Director at O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects, says;
"We wanted to give a sense of lightness to the lower two floors, typical to a small London west end gallery, and at the same time reconcile this with the idea of a home. Tanya and Rupert often discussed their need and ambition of displaying the art in their home in a way that would make visitors empathise with the domestic scale of the spaces."

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Interior Photography
© Ståle Eriksen

Tanya Grigoroglou, client, says;
"The design of our hybrid home and gallery space could not be more true to RAW's ethos and our desire to integrate art with life. Amalia and Jody cleverly used every inch of our house and enhanced the seamless transition between public and private, work and everyday life, opening up possibilities we hadn't imagined. They perfectly captured our personal aesthetic and brought to life the immersive and reposeful living spaces we envisioned."

RAW House / O'Sullivan Skoufoglou Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Ståle Eriksen

