World
  5. Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, ChairMorandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, ChairMorandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, LightingMorandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, GlassMorandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Japan
  • Architecture: Satoshi Kurosaki / APOLLO Architects & Associates
  • Interior Design Supervision: Nicola Gallizia
  • Country: Japan
Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting, Chair
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. The Italian furniture brand Molteni embodies an aesthetic of understated elegance. The high-quality craftsmanship and minimalist design that define the brand are also a hallmark of the work of APOLLO. Fittingly, we embarked upon a collaborative endeavor with Nicola Gallizia, an architect and product designer at Molteni, to design a residential space.

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass
© Masao Nishikawa

The project was a 185-square-meter upper-floor unit in a tower condominium in Akasaka, a neighborhood in Tokyo's Minato Ward. Molteni is especially known for its visually appealing storage modules, exemplified by its closets. In this project, these storage modules, arguably the essence of the Molteni brand, are expressed as the "core" of the architecture—they are crucial to the "structure" of the space.

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Glass
© Masao Nishikawa

A seamless, arranged system of storage modules extends from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. When viewed from the family room—which also serves as a space for welcoming guests—the display cabinets and other storage modules create an impressive visual effect that is almost theatrical.

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Masao Nishikawa
Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan
Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting
© Masao Nishikawa

The combination of natural Sunrise Oak doors on the storage modules and dark oak ceiling panels creates a sense of sharp contrast within the space. Art pieces and lighting fixtures throughout the space are accentuated with brass details, while the floors and walls of the wet areas are clad in silver travertine and Ceppo stone-patterned ceramic tiles, imbuing the interior with an air of Italian luxury.

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Masao Nishikawa

As one moves through the space alongside the storage elements, a sequence unfolds. The modules themselves become a spatial divider, determining the flow of movement—from the public to the private areas, the modules direct the spatial narrative. This layout evokes Japanese elements such as sliding shoji panels and papered screens, which create delicate boundaries that serve to both define and integrate spaces. In this way, the design beautifully accentuates the commonality between Japanese and Italian lifestyles.

Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, Countertop, Sink
© Masao Nishikawa

Project gallery

About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 08 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026246/morandi-apartment-apollo-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

