Morandi Apartment / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Architecture: Satoshi Kurosaki / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Interior Design Supervision: Nicola Gallizia

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. The Italian furniture brand Molteni embodies an aesthetic of understated elegance. The high-quality craftsmanship and minimalist design that define the brand are also a hallmark of the work of APOLLO. Fittingly, we embarked upon a collaborative endeavor with Nicola Gallizia, an architect and product designer at Molteni, to design a residential space.

The project was a 185-square-meter upper-floor unit in a tower condominium in Akasaka, a neighborhood in Tokyo's Minato Ward. Molteni is especially known for its visually appealing storage modules, exemplified by its closets. In this project, these storage modules, arguably the essence of the Molteni brand, are expressed as the "core" of the architecture—they are crucial to the "structure" of the space.

A seamless, arranged system of storage modules extends from the living room to the dining room and kitchen. When viewed from the family room—which also serves as a space for welcoming guests—the display cabinets and other storage modules create an impressive visual effect that is almost theatrical.

The combination of natural Sunrise Oak doors on the storage modules and dark oak ceiling panels creates a sense of sharp contrast within the space. Art pieces and lighting fixtures throughout the space are accentuated with brass details, while the floors and walls of the wet areas are clad in silver travertine and Ceppo stone-patterned ceramic tiles, imbuing the interior with an air of Italian luxury.

As one moves through the space alongside the storage elements, a sequence unfolds. The modules themselves become a spatial divider, determining the flow of movement—from the public to the private areas, the modules direct the spatial narrative. This layout evokes Japanese elements such as sliding shoji panels and papered screens, which create delicate boundaries that serve to both define and integrate spaces. In this way, the design beautifully accentuates the commonality between Japanese and Italian lifestyles.