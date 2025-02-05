Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellness Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio

Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio

Save

Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, ChairChaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, GlassChaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Chair, SteelChaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, ChairChaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellness Interiors
Busan, South Korea
  • Architects: HAhi Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  196
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Taehun Gwon
  • Design: Yeonsu Lee, Bongyeon Kim
  • City: Busan
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Taehun Gwon

 The theme of personal sensibility at Chaoreum Hair reflects a new approach to beauty salons, moving beyond traditional models to offer individualized services that stimulate the customers' senses by boosting self-satisfaction and confidence. Seeking to break away from conventional salon designs, Chaoreum Hair incorporated the unique characteristics of its location, where a blend of hardware shops and trendy commercial areas coexist. To express this new form and movement, the space was designed using its distinct shapes, raw materials, and local setting, reflecting the brand's identity and space.

Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Glass
© Taehun Gwon

The overall atmosphere uses various materials, such as metal, vintage-style floors and walls, and trendy tiles. However, the space is balanced with a combination of gray and ivory tones, aiming for a harmony that is neither too cold nor too warm. The design of furniture and fixtures highlights the thin vertical and horizontal lines, and the main materials—metal, black glass, and mirrors—create a space that doesn't appear cold or bulky, making the space feel more expansive and efficient.

Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Steel
© Taehun Gwon
Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Image 9 of 10
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, Chair, Steel
© Taehun Gwon

The treatment area is designed by combining two system channels and hairline panels into a large pillar which aligns with the trendy vibe of Jeonpo-dong but also maximizes openness within the space. The vertical grid structure adds visual detail. The ceiling, with its exposed concrete and grid-patterned lighting rails, compliments the overall design by aligning with the vertical and horizontal lines of the furniture and space.

Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Taehun Gwon

Designed for a different experience in accordance with the different spaces, Chaoreum Hair is divided into two main sections: the treatment area and the waiting area. The treatment area near the window has been opened up with large windows, replacing the previously bulky frames that obstructed the view. By incorporating nature, the space blends raw materials with the properties of nature, creating a richer sensory experience.

Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Taehun Gwon

The central treatment and waiting areas are the first spaces customers encounter upon entering. The layout features vintage tile floors as a base, with the furniture - like metal channels and hairlines - designed lightly using various materials like black glass. This design embodies the brand's vibe in Jeonpo-dong, a hotspot for the MZ generation.

Save this picture!
Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio - Image 8 of 10
© Taehun Gwon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Busanjin-gu, Busan, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
HAhi Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio" 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026245/chaoreum-hair-salon-hahi-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags