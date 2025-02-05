Chaoreum Hair Salon / HAhi Studio

+ 5

Design: Yeonsu Lee, Bongyeon Kim

City: Busan

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

The theme of personal sensibility at Chaoreum Hair reflects a new approach to beauty salons, moving beyond traditional models to offer individualized services that stimulate the customers' senses by boosting self-satisfaction and confidence. Seeking to break away from conventional salon designs, Chaoreum Hair incorporated the unique characteristics of its location, where a blend of hardware shops and trendy commercial areas coexist. To express this new form and movement, the space was designed using its distinct shapes, raw materials, and local setting, reflecting the brand's identity and space.

The overall atmosphere uses various materials, such as metal, vintage-style floors and walls, and trendy tiles. However, the space is balanced with a combination of gray and ivory tones, aiming for a harmony that is neither too cold nor too warm. The design of furniture and fixtures highlights the thin vertical and horizontal lines, and the main materials—metal, black glass, and mirrors—create a space that doesn't appear cold or bulky, making the space feel more expansive and efficient.

The treatment area is designed by combining two system channels and hairline panels into a large pillar which aligns with the trendy vibe of Jeonpo-dong but also maximizes openness within the space. The vertical grid structure adds visual detail. The ceiling, with its exposed concrete and grid-patterned lighting rails, compliments the overall design by aligning with the vertical and horizontal lines of the furniture and space.

Designed for a different experience in accordance with the different spaces, Chaoreum Hair is divided into two main sections: the treatment area and the waiting area. The treatment area near the window has been opened up with large windows, replacing the previously bulky frames that obstructed the view. By incorporating nature, the space blends raw materials with the properties of nature, creating a richer sensory experience.

The central treatment and waiting areas are the first spaces customers encounter upon entering. The layout features vintage tile floors as a base, with the furniture - like metal channels and hairlines - designed lightly using various materials like black glass. This design embodies the brand's vibe in Jeonpo-dong, a hotspot for the MZ generation.