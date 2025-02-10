Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build

Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Exterior Photography, Garden

United States
  • Architects: Material Design Build LLC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  875 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architects: Material Design Build LLC
Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Exterior Photography, Door

Text description provided by the architects. MDB dismantled this circa 1881 Wagon house and re-erected it along the banks of the Beaverkill River in Sullivan County, NY. The original 25′ x 25′ footprint has been elongated and raised to meet the needs of the owner's program: The 1st floor houses antique cars and tractors, and the 2nd serves as a game room and features an indoor "porch": a lounge for enjoying views on rainy or sunny Catskill days.

Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam

6 pairs of double hung windows, measuring nearly 4'x 8′, were salvaged from the Roebling Iron Works building in Florence, NJ. The rest were salvaged from 2 separate houses in Princeton, NJ. The siding and additional framing lumber were milled from local Hemlock.

Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
Building Section
Building Section
Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Beam

The goal was to create a complementary building to the existing 19th-century farmhouse and mimic the historic patterns of the area. The neighbors have judged this a success, saying the barn "looks like it's been there forever".

Beaverkill Barn / Material Design Build - Exterior Photography, Garden

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
