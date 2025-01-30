Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects

Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects

Save

Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, HandrailIndustrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Courtyard, Garden, Balcony, PatioIndustrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, ChairIndustrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, BrickIndustrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Exterior Photography
© THAT Photographer
Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Image 8 of 20
© THAT Photographer

Text description provided by the architects. The Industrial Escape House is a contemporary residential design set within a classic suburban context. This striking home contrasts its robust industrial and brutalist materials with lush greenery and a central northern courtyard, creating a dynamic.

Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Chair
© THAT Photographer
Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© THAT Photographer
Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Image 20 of 20
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Image 14 of 20
© THAT Photographer

The Industrial Escape House is a contemporary residential design set within a classic suburban context. This striking home contrasts its robust industrial and brutalist materials with lush greenery and a central northern courtyard, creating a dynamic interplay between the raw, architectural elements and the serene, natural surroundings.

Save this picture!
Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects - Interior Photography, Door, Courtyard, Garden, Balcony, Patio
© THAT Photographer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio Parisi Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026223/industrial-escape-house-studio-parisi-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags