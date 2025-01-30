Industrial Escape House / Studio Parisi Architects

+ 15

The Industrial Escape House is a contemporary residential design set within a classic suburban context. This striking home contrasts its robust industrial and brutalist materials with lush greenery and a central northern courtyard, creating a dynamic interplay between the raw, architectural elements and the serene, natural surroundings.