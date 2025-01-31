N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur

+ 25

Design Team: Dominic Spalt Architektur

Electrician: Gregor Ott

Cabinetmaker: Wüst Schreinerei

Flooring: Dörig Unterlagsböden

Kitchen: Plangemaess Kevin Kresser

Window Manufacturer: Noldi Frommelt Schreinerei

Steel Structure: Fenometal Metallbau & Kunstschmiede

Country: Liechtenstein

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. One house, two flats, three generations, and a mighty shady tree in the garden. Surrounded by an old printing work and an office building, the house from the 1960s stands somewhat hidden in the center of Schaan.

Throughout its history, it has been transformed time and again. The addition of a covered terrace on the south side gave the house its first significant change at the turn of the millennium.

The former oversized single-family residence became a house for three generations with two flats one above the other. The garden apartment was left in its original state, with the exception of a little color and a few openings for new pipes. In the upper part, the bedrooms were retained and supplemented with precise interventions.

Instead of the attic with its gabled roof, a large living space has been added. The open room composition with precisely positioned windows makes the room appear even more spacious and creates a dialogue with the garden with the mighty tree on the one hand and the mountain range of the "Dreischwestern" on the other.