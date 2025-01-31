Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
ISSN 0719-8884
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur

N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Liechtenstein
  • Design Team: Dominic Spalt Architektur
  • Electrician: Gregor Ott
  • Cabinetmaker: Wüst Schreinerei
  • Flooring: Dörig Unterlagsböden
  • Kitchen: Plangemaess Kevin Kresser
  • Window Manufacturer: Noldi Frommelt Schreinerei
  • Country: Liechtenstein
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. One house, two flats, three generations, and a mighty shady tree in the garden. Surrounded by an old printing work and an office building, the house from the 1960s stands somewhat hidden in the center of Schaan.

N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Willem Pab
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Image 28 of 30
Plan
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Image 7 of 30
© Willem Pab

Throughout its history, it has been transformed time and again. The addition of a covered terrace on the south side gave the house its first significant change at the turn of the millennium.

N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Willem Pab
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Image 29 of 30
Section
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Willem Pab
N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Image 13 of 30
© Willem Pab

The former oversized single-family residence became a house for three generations with two flats one above the other. The garden apartment was left in its original state, with the exception of a little color and a few openings for new pipes. In the upper part, the bedrooms were retained and supplemented with precise interventions.

N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Willem Pab

Instead of the attic with its gabled roof, a large living space has been added. The open room composition with precisely positioned windows makes the room appear even more spacious and creates a dialogue with the garden with the mighty tree on the one hand and the mountain range of the "Dreischwestern" on the other.

N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Willem Pab

Project gallery

About this office
Dominic Spalt Architektur
Office

Cite: "N°7 Bretscha House / Dominic Spalt Architektur" 31 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026217/n-degrees-7-bretscha-house-dominic-spalt-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags