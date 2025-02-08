Grow Up House / Time Architects

+ 28

Architect: Nguyen Huynh Duy Anh, Nguyen Duy

Program / Use / Building Function: Family House

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The Grow Up House was built in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic infection rates dropped and stabilized, the owners need a place for their children to stay safe and furthermore, grow up healthy and happy, to experience childhood well-being right at home. The family consists of parents and four children, who will live in a small area house (5,7 x 10,4 m). The criterion for the design of this project is to combine all floors together, with all space functions such as eating, learning, and playing, making a continuous way for active children, easy to communicate with their parents.

The floor vents are the connection of living spaces by skylights. Besides the curves create softness for the wall corners to become safe but still retain continuity and closeness. The kitchen and dining room on the ground floor can see the sky through skylights. The kitchen adjacent to the backyard, although small, still creates comfort for the mother when cooking. The position under the ladder has a small play space for the youngest children, convenient for the mother to observe her last born from the kitchen.

The mezzanine common living space is an area where the children can interact and connect regularly when the father is living in a common living space such as watching TV or exercising. The vision is directed to the ground floor so the father can still observe the house door.

The parents' room can easily observe the children in the playground but keep a privacy distance by a small lobby. Connecting your children's space for rest, study, and play with traffic is the staircase and makes an impression with the slide from their bedroom.

Traffic and living spaces are continuously connected to each other, which can create cohesion in the family. Grow Up House is a caring environment — teaching the children to interact with their parents throughout their development. It all creates a flow of love for the family.