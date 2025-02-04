Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Ōmori House / ROOVICE

Ōmori House / ROOVICE

Save

Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 2 of 29Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassŌmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorŌmori House / ROOVICE - Exterior Photography, BalconyŌmori House / ROOVICE - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Tokyo, Japan
  • Architects: ROOVICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Akira Nakamura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Electrolux, Ikea, LIXIL　, Shigeru, Toli, Yabuhara, toolbox
  • Lead Architects: Natsuki Murakami
  • City: Tokyo
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Ōmori House, a 60-year-old, two-storey wooden residence situated in the Ōta ward of Tokyo, stands as a testament to the architectural heritage of the area. This dwelling encapsulates a retro aesthetic that harmonizes seamlessly with its surroundings.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 15 of 29
© Akira Nakamura

Having housed a long-term tenant, the property then faced a period of over 10 years of vacancy due to its age and the owner's concerns over marketability. In a fortuitous turn of events, the property owner became acquainted with our Kariage initiative and chose to engage with it. This initiative specializes in revitalizing and subleasing aging, unoccupied properties at no cost to the owner, offering a creative solution to Japan's prevalent issue of vacant homes, known asakiya.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Akira Nakamura

Challenged by the limited natural light infiltrating from the southern side of the house, our approach focused on eliminating superfluous partitions and fixtures, converting each floor into harmonious open spaces where light and breezes can pass through the interior.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Beam
© Akira Nakamura

The ground level saw the removal of ceiling boards to expose the wooden framework, juxtaposed with the addition of a contemporary, custom-made square-shaped white tile kitchen counter and sleek gray tile flooring. Blue color was chosen as an accent and used for the grout lines of the kitchen tiles and the bathroom sliding door, balancing freshness with tradition.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Akira Nakamura

On the upper level, we honored the traditional Japanese essence by retaining tatami mats and ceiling boards while removing dividing walls to fashion an open layout. Strategic relocation of bathroom facilities downstairs allowed for the incorporation of a walk-in closet doubling as a workspace, alongside the unveiling of a previously obscured south-facing window, ushering in natural light.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 21 of 29
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 17 of 29
© Akira Nakamura
Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 18 of 29
© Akira Nakamura

Continuity between floors was accentuated by the uniform tile flooring in the area adjacent to the staircase. The delicate frosted glass windows from the Shōwa era were conserved not only for their aesthetic appeal but also for ensuring the privacy of the occupants, echoing a blend of heritage and functionality.

Save this picture!
Ōmori House / ROOVICE - Image 25 of 29
© Akira Nakamura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ROOVICE
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Ōmori House / ROOVICE" 04 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026204/omori-house-roovice> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags