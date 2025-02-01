Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Malaysia
  5. Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect

Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect

Save

Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairLapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 3 of 27Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, BalconyLapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior PhotographyLapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Malaysia
  • Architects: Fabian Tan Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bricksbegin
  • Lead Architects: Fabian Tan, Khiew Yu Xuan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography
© Bricksbegin

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in an affluent area of Kuala Lumpur, Lapatoo House is a three-story semi-detached residence with a built-up area of 5000 sqft set on a 6,000 sqft plot. The square form of the house mirrors the geometry of the land. Entry into the house reveals a sunken foyer that steps up to an open plan living, dining, and kitchen space. To the left of the entrance lies a guest bedroom. The main living areas extend seamlessly to the front, rear, and side deck, which opens to an infinity pool where the water edge meets with the deck level, a covered lounge pavilion, and a landscaped garden.

Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 17 of 27
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Bricksbegin

At the heart of the house is a three-story void crowned by a timber-clad pitched ceiling with a skylight that floods the interior with natural light. This central space was inspired by the client's strong family ties, creating a "singular" volume that connects the ground and first floors both horizontally and vertically.

Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Interior Photography, Wood
© Bricksbegin

The staircase to the first floor follows the angular boundary wall, while the second-floor stair runs perpendicular, allowing light to filter into the stairwell voids created. On the first floor, a corridor loops around the central void, connecting the master bedroom and the children's bedrooms through large sliding doors. The floor cantilevers outward on all sides with a concrete finish, offering shade to the deck areas below and defining the exterior. The steeply pitched roof, extending on three sides, features slender edge details that unify the architectural language.

Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 8 of 27
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 22 of 27
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Image 12 of 27
© Bricksbegin

The rooftop level houses a private entertainment room and further up is a concealed rooftop space at the apex of the roof pitch which provides an elevated vantage point to take in the surrounding views.

Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Bricksbegin
Save this picture!
Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect - Exterior Photography
© Bricksbegin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fabian Tan Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMalaysia
Cite: "Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect" 01 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026203/lapatoo-house-fabian-tan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags