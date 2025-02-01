Lapatoo House / Fabian Tan Architect

+ 22

Malaysia Architects: Fabian Tan Architect

Area: 5000 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs: Bricksbegin

Lead Architects: Fabian Tan, Khiew Yu Xuan

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in an affluent area of Kuala Lumpur, Lapatoo House is a three-story semi-detached residence with a built-up area of 5000 sqft set on a 6,000 sqft plot. The square form of the house mirrors the geometry of the land. Entry into the house reveals a sunken foyer that steps up to an open plan living, dining, and kitchen space. To the left of the entrance lies a guest bedroom. The main living areas extend seamlessly to the front, rear, and side deck, which opens to an infinity pool where the water edge meets with the deck level, a covered lounge pavilion, and a landscaped garden.

At the heart of the house is a three-story void crowned by a timber-clad pitched ceiling with a skylight that floods the interior with natural light. This central space was inspired by the client's strong family ties, creating a "singular" volume that connects the ground and first floors both horizontally and vertically.

The staircase to the first floor follows the angular boundary wall, while the second-floor stair runs perpendicular, allowing light to filter into the stairwell voids created. On the first floor, a corridor loops around the central void, connecting the master bedroom and the children's bedrooms through large sliding doors. The floor cantilevers outward on all sides with a concrete finish, offering shade to the deck areas below and defining the exterior. The steeply pitched roof, extending on three sides, features slender edge details that unify the architectural language.

The rooftop level houses a private entertainment room and further up is a concealed rooftop space at the apex of the roof pitch which provides an elevated vantage point to take in the surrounding views.