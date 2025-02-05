Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects

House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects

Save

House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 2 of 24House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 5 of 24House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Suita, Japan
  • Architects: FujiwaraMuro Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  96
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Katsuya Taira
  • Lead Architects: Shintaro Fujiwara, Yoshio Muro
  • City: Suita
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 6 of 24
© Katsuya Taira

Text description provided by the architects. The project was to fully renovate the client's home where he was born and raised. The surrounding area is lined with similar ready-built houses, and we needed to consider the line of sight between neighboring houses when planning the house.

Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair
© Katsuya Taira

The client seemed to vaguely envision a post-renovation image of being surrounded by an earthy texture, so our challenge was to figure out how to propose this image in the renovation of this ready-built house. With this in mind, we designed the main second-floor LDK (living, dining, and kitchen) area with a distinctive earthy texture and a sense of presence that can be perceived both inside and outside.

Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 2 of 24
© Katsuya Taira
Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 18 of 24
1F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 19 of 24
2F Floor Plan
Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Katsuya Taira

Without changing the original functions of the building, we have arranged a bathroom and storage on the first floor, an LDK on the second floor, and private rooms on the third floor. One unique feature is that the kitchen/dining table, floor, walls, ceiling, etc., are all finished with a uniform texture. Specifically, we used PVC flooring and Porter's paint on the walls due to the weight limit, and we decided on the colors after repeated adjustments.

Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Katsuya Taira

To create the desired atmosphere on the second floor, we decided that the exterior walls would also need some modifications, and we demolished the existing exterior walls and balconies and built new ones. The first and third floors were renovated in a simple manner, resulting in an impressive interior and exterior renovation of the second floor.

Save this picture!
House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects - Image 15 of 24
© Katsuya Taira

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FujiwaraMuro Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "House Renovation in Suita / FujiwaraMuro Architects" 05 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026182/house-renovation-in-suita-fujiwaramuro-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags