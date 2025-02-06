Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. A hospitality lodge on an organic fertilizer farm in the Western Cape farmlands. The lodge has a three-wing star plan which allows for maximum views, good orientation, and protection from prevailing winds. It has a secure internal patio with a hot tub and a braai.

One wing is the north-facing living space, while the other two can either be ensuite bedrooms or digital nomad work spaces. Verandas surround on all sides providing shade and entertainment space. The lodge is a mass timber construction clad with hardwood timber and corrugated iron sheeting.