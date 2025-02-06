Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects

Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Beam
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 4 of 13
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Lodging
South Africa
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 4 of 13
© Dean Jorgesen

Text description provided by the architects. A hospitality lodge on an organic fertilizer farm in the Western Cape farmlands. The lodge has a three-wing star plan which allows for maximum views, good orientation, and protection from prevailing winds. It has a secure internal patio with a hot tub and a braai.

Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Door, Beam
© Dean Jorgesen
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Dean Jorgesen
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 11 of 13
Floor Plan
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 12 of 13
Section
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 13 of 13
Exploded Isometric
Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Interior Photography
© Dean Jorgesen

One wing is the north-facing living space, while the other two can either be ensuite bedrooms or digital nomad work spaces. Verandas surround on all sides providing shade and entertainment space. The lodge is a mass timber construction clad with hardwood timber and corrugated iron sheeting.

Natimby Lodge / Paul Elliott Architects - Image 7 of 13
© Dean Jorgesen

Project location

Address:Botrivier, Western Cape, South Africa

About this office
Paul Elliott Architects
Office

Material

Wood

Hospitality Architecture
Lodging
South Africa

