World
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture

Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Interior PhotographySeolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Interior Photography, ColumnSeolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 4 of 41Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 5 of 41Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Gangwon-do, South Korea
  • Architects: JOHO Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8403
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ARCHFRAME
  • Lead Architects: Jeong Hoon Lee
  • Design Team: Changsuk You, Kihoon Choi, Jeongwoo Choi, Hyungwook Park
  • General Constructing: CJ Logistics
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hub Structural Engineering
  • Interior Design: KESSON
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ace Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bitzro
  • Landscape Architecture: Gansam
  • City: Gangwon-do
  • Country: South Korea
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Exterior Photography
© ARCHFRAME

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of Seolhaeone Clubhouse was initiated to address the need for additional lockers due to golf course expansion, restaurant enhancement, and new cart storage facilities. While it appeared to be a clubhouse remodeling on the surface, it was essentially like re-establishing a master plan that needed to resolve customer flow, management circulation, and parking issues that were problematic in the existing clubhouse, while also reflecting the possibility for expansion according to long-term development plans.

Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 5 of 41
© ARCHFRAME
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 22 of 41
Axonometric View
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 31 of 41
Floor Plan 1F
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Exterior Photography
© ARCHFRAME

After examining various aspects of the expansion area, it was concluded that combining horizontal and vertical expansion would be the optimal method to organize circulation and ensure construction rationality. Therefore, our main focus for this project was to identify the most suitable structural system for each remodeling section and expand the areas accordingly.

Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 4 of 41
© ARCHFRAME
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 37 of 41
Section
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair
© ARCHFRAME

First, to address the shortage of locker space, the first-floor lockers were designated for men's use, while a vertical expansion created a new women's locker area on the second floor. The plan allowed for flexible usage during winter months by dividing the first-floor lockers between men and women. The existing restaurant space facing east was expanded to include the terrace, securing a multipurpose space that could be shared with general visitors. On the south side, a new annex was created for the starter house and private dining rooms to accommodate various customer needs. The newly installed front canopy and expanded mass roof were designed as a combination of gable and flat roof forms, intended to become a new symbol of Seolhaeone.

Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 12 of 41
© ARCHFRAME

In the main expanded spaces, skylights of varying depths were installed according to the roof height variations, bringing diverse light amplitudes into the interior spaces, and ensuring that the expanded areas maintained a systematic lighting environment with continuity.

Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Image 8 of 41
© ARCHFRAME
Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture - Interior Photography, Column
© ARCHFRAME

The western facade, where visitors enter the golf course, incorporated wood materials to express warm emotions and dynamic changes, while the eastern facade facing the starter house featured a modern reinterpretation of curved metal eaves. A wooden corridor was installed in the section connecting the clubhouse entrance to the existing Seolhae hot spring and golf-tel, functioning as a new axis for the Seolhaeone master plan along with the canopy.

Cite: "Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026151/seolhaeone-clubhouse-joho-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags