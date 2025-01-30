Seolhaeone ClubHouse / JOHO Architecture

+ 36

Design Team: Changsuk You, Kihoon Choi, Jeongwoo Choi, Hyungwook Park

General Constructing: CJ Logistics

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hub Structural Engineering

Interior Design: KESSON

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ace Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Bitzro

Landscape Architecture: Gansam

City: Gangwon-do

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The expansion of Seolhaeone Clubhouse was initiated to address the need for additional lockers due to golf course expansion, restaurant enhancement, and new cart storage facilities. While it appeared to be a clubhouse remodeling on the surface, it was essentially like re-establishing a master plan that needed to resolve customer flow, management circulation, and parking issues that were problematic in the existing clubhouse, while also reflecting the possibility for expansion according to long-term development plans.

After examining various aspects of the expansion area, it was concluded that combining horizontal and vertical expansion would be the optimal method to organize circulation and ensure construction rationality. Therefore, our main focus for this project was to identify the most suitable structural system for each remodeling section and expand the areas accordingly.

First, to address the shortage of locker space, the first-floor lockers were designated for men's use, while a vertical expansion created a new women's locker area on the second floor. The plan allowed for flexible usage during winter months by dividing the first-floor lockers between men and women. The existing restaurant space facing east was expanded to include the terrace, securing a multipurpose space that could be shared with general visitors. On the south side, a new annex was created for the starter house and private dining rooms to accommodate various customer needs. The newly installed front canopy and expanded mass roof were designed as a combination of gable and flat roof forms, intended to become a new symbol of Seolhaeone.

In the main expanded spaces, skylights of varying depths were installed according to the roof height variations, bringing diverse light amplitudes into the interior spaces, and ensuring that the expanded areas maintained a systematic lighting environment with continuity.

The western facade, where visitors enter the golf course, incorporated wood materials to express warm emotions and dynamic changes, while the eastern facade facing the starter house featured a modern reinterpretation of curved metal eaves. A wooden corridor was installed in the section connecting the clubhouse entrance to the existing Seolhae hot spring and golf-tel, functioning as a new axis for the Seolhaeone master plan along with the canopy.