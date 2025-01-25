Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Turkey
  5. Selçuk House / Dolmus AG

Selçuk House / Dolmus AG

Save

Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography, BalconySelçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior PhotographySelçuk House / Dolmus AG - Interior PhotographySelçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior PhotographySelçuk House / Dolmus AG - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Turkey
  • Architects: Dolmus AG
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
  • Lead Architects: Cédric von Däniken, Gani Turunc
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

Text description provided by the architects. Selçuk Haus, completed in 2024 by Dolmus, is a residential project located in the town of Selçuk on Turkey's Aegean coast. Comprising two identical buildings separated by a shared garden, the project is set on a hillside in a residential neighborhood, offering views of Selçuk, Ayasuluk Castle, and the surrounding nature. The two volumes are positioned to balance intimacy and views, creating a thoughtful balance between private and shared spaces.

Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Image 30 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

Entrances to the houses are located on the top floor, with openings that create loggias and terraces, introducing indirect natural light to the interior. South facades are kept closed and shaded with canopies to respond to the climate, while north facades feature large openings to capture light and views. Hardscape outdoor spaces reflect vernacular traditions, serving as multifunctional spaces that connect the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Interior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Image 13 of 35
© Egemen Karakaya
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Image 31 of 35
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

The design is context-sensitive, employing local materials, traditional construction techniques, and craftsmanship. Interiors prioritize functionality and adaptability, featuring built-in furniture and spaces accommodating diverse living arrangements. Through its thoughtful design, Selçuk House offers a way of living that appreciates the local context while introducing a contemporary approach to everyday life.

Save this picture!
Selçuk House / Dolmus AG - Exterior Photography
© Egemen Karakaya

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dolmus AG
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesTurkey
Cite: "Selçuk House / Dolmus AG" 25 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026138/selcuk-house-dolmus-ag> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags