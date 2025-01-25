Selçuk House / Dolmus AG

-
Architects: Dolmus AG
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Egemen Karakaya
-
Lead Architects: Cédric von Däniken, Gani Turunc
- Country: Turkey
Text description provided by the architects. Selçuk Haus, completed in 2024 by Dolmus, is a residential project located in the town of Selçuk on Turkey's Aegean coast. Comprising two identical buildings separated by a shared garden, the project is set on a hillside in a residential neighborhood, offering views of Selçuk, Ayasuluk Castle, and the surrounding nature. The two volumes are positioned to balance intimacy and views, creating a thoughtful balance between private and shared spaces.
Entrances to the houses are located on the top floor, with openings that create loggias and terraces, introducing indirect natural light to the interior. South facades are kept closed and shaded with canopies to respond to the climate, while north facades feature large openings to capture light and views. Hardscape outdoor spaces reflect vernacular traditions, serving as multifunctional spaces that connect the interior and exterior.
The design is context-sensitive, employing local materials, traditional construction techniques, and craftsmanship. Interiors prioritize functionality and adaptability, featuring built-in furniture and spaces accommodating diverse living arrangements. Through its thoughtful design, Selçuk House offers a way of living that appreciates the local context while introducing a contemporary approach to everyday life.