House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Câmara de Lobos, Portugal
  • Architects: AA. Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  184
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nuno Serrão
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRUMA, Cifre ceramica, Efapel, Fassa Bortolo, Finsa, JNF, Sanitana
  • Lead Architects: André Ferreira, Adriana Henriques
  • Construction Companies: JMS Perestrelo, Unipessoal Lda
  • Inspection Company: DDN Gestão de Projectos
  • Engineering: Métodos B - Engenharia, Unipessoal Lda;
  • City: Câmara de Lobos
  • Country: Portugal
House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 6 of 21
© Nuno Serrão

Text description provided by the architects. The land is located in Câmara de Lobos, in a residential development about 77.50m from the sea. It borders a road to the East, a house to the North, an empty lot to the South, and a slope to the West. The view is more interesting to the South (sea) and West (opposite hillside). The house has two emerging floors, and its shape creates two strips, one longer (to the west) than the other (to the east) in accordance with the trapezoidal shape of the land.

House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 2 of 21
© Nuno Serrão
House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 12 of 21
© Nuno Serrão

On the ground floor, in the eastern strip, there is a covered outdoor parking area, a storage room with access from the outside, an entrance served by a large closet that extends to the living room, a guest bathroom (with access through the closet), and the staircase leading to the upper floor. The entire eastern facade is sheltered by a porch formed by a flower bed, intended to bring a bit of garden closer to the house. Following, in the western strip, are the open space living room, dining area, and kitchen, along with a pantry. Attached to the living room is a porch facing South and West. On the opposite side (North/West) there is another porch, similar, supporting the barbecue. On the upper floor, in the eastern strip, there is a bedroom, a laundry room with access to a drying patio, the staircase, and the bathroom and walk-in closet of the suite. In the western strip is the other bedroom, the common bathroom for the bedrooms, and the suite’s bedroom. Above the ground floor porches are two balconies, one for the suite (South/West) and a common one for the bedrooms (North/West). The balconies have flower beds, similar to those that form the eastern porch, with the same purpose. There is also a patio immediately in front of the stairs, facing West.

House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21
© Nuno Serrão
House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 4 of 21
© Nuno Serrão

The house will be thermally insulated from the exterior and painted white. Except for the slabs, flower beds, and the pillar of the parking area, which will be in exposed concrete. Panels made of sucupira wood will cover the corner between the parking area and the front door of the house and will conceal a storage compartment dedicated to parking and a shoe cabinet in the leftover space under the stairs. In the surroundings, attached to the North wall is the barbecue, and to the East wall are the trash house and a shelter for dogs.

House in Serrado da Adega / AA. Arquitectos - Image 7 of 21
© Nuno Serrão

About this office
AA. Arquitectos
Office

