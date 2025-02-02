Gallery Katachi / Negishi Kenchiku Studio

+ 14

Lead Team: Akira Negishi

General Constructing: Okamura Kengyou

City: Kiryu

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a 130-year-old traditional house in the historical streetscape of a regional city. The client uses it as a store and art gallery. The site is located within Kiryu City's Important Preservation District for Groups of Traditional Buildings. Due to the ordinance for preserving the streetscape, the exterior of the building could not be altered and only the interior was renovated. The challenge was how to create a free and open exhibition space within the limited scope.

Believing in the potential of old folk houses, we exposed the unique structure of the building to create a flexible space that can accommodate a variety of exhibitions. The interior, where the fittings have been removed, becomes a spacious exhibition space, and the strong timber structure of the roof gives a sense of the age characteristic of old folk houses.

There was no need to make any changes to the already attractive space, and most of the plan was achieved by demolishing the warped ceiling and old tatami floor. After demolition, the floor will be a concrete dirt floor, and the inside and outside will be seamlessly connected from the approach of the alley. Additionally, "engawa," an inward-facing verandah, was added to the existing wooden floor to surround the earthen floor. The spacious interior space is like a small square in the city, or like a large gazebo where many people can gather.

The exhibition space is entrusted to the artist, and a different space will appear for each project. Visitors can enjoy the combination of art works and space. Sitting on the Engawa, visitors can view the artworks while sipping tea provided in the gallery, and enjoy the combination of art and space. The gallery has realized the owner's desire to bring people and art closer together.