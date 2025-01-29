Kokako Heights House / Arkhé

+ 17

Houses • New Zealand Architects: Arkhé

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 115 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hunter Studio

Lead Architects: Diego Marangoni

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Matata Conservation Estate, the site enjoys abundant native vegetation and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, and Moutohora Whale Island. The clients – keen trampers and conservationists – tented on-site for over one year after walking the length of Aotearoa New Zealand, on the Te Araroa Trail, becoming intimate with living only with what is essential.

The design brief called for a measured response: shelter from the elements, seamless integration with the site, and direct access to the views, prioritizing regard for the surroundings above all else. The design response consists of a modest-sized ensemble of structures arranged along the western and northern edges of the site, ensuring easy site access and optimal alignment with views and sunlight. The unique folded roof form—at times unassuming from ground level—gradually rises towards the east, where maximum sunlight is captured through a fully glazed corner and clerestory windows. The shed follows a similar principle, with its roof gently rising towards the western bank, mimicking the site's morphology.

The main dwelling is situated along the northern edge, maintaining visual access to the ocean and Moutohora Whale Island. On the eastern side, the main bedroom benefits from the apex ceiling height and abundant natural light. On the opposite end, the guest bedrooms interface with native bush. At the center, the open-plan living area uses full-width sliding doors and a raking clerestory window to maximize engagement with the surrounding vistas.

Charred and brushed Japanese cedar cladding brings natural tactility to crucial areas. In contrast, robust metal cladding blends with the surrounding shades of green, subduing the building's presence against the native bush. Inside, the muted and often moody dark tones contrast with the golden hues of the striking birch plywood raking ceiling.

The modest footprint and passive design principles ensure minimal embodied and operational energy throughout the building's lifetime. Orientation and sun-shading provided by the verandah along the northern elevation deflect high-angle sun during the warm months while allowing the lower winter sun to heat the concrete flooring passively. The house also employs a highly efficient in-slab heating system as its only active heat source, combined with high-performance glass wool insulation and low-emission double glazing, minimizing heating loads during the cold months without compromising thermal comfort. Generous windows, stackers, and ceiling fans ensure adequate natural ventilation during the warm months.