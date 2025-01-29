Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Kokako Heights House / Arkhé

Kokako Heights House / Arkhé

Save

Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Exterior Photography, WoodKokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 3 of 22Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 4 of 22Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 5 of 22Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
New Zealand
  • Architects: Arkhé
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hunter Studio
  • Lead Architects: Diego Marangoni
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Hunter Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the Matata Conservation Estate, the site enjoys abundant native vegetation and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean, and Moutohora Whale Island. The clients – keen trampers and conservationists – tented on-site for over one year after walking the length of Aotearoa New Zealand, on the Te Araroa Trail, becoming intimate with living only with what is essential.

Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 4 of 22
© Hunter Studio

The design brief called for a measured response: shelter from the elements, seamless integration with the site, and direct access to the views, prioritizing regard for the surroundings above all else. The design response consists of a modest-sized ensemble of structures arranged along the western and northern edges of the site, ensuring easy site access and optimal alignment with views and sunlight. The unique folded roof form—at times unassuming from ground level—gradually rises towards the east, where maximum sunlight is captured through a fully glazed corner and clerestory windows. The shed follows a similar principle, with its roof gently rising towards the western bank, mimicking the site's morphology.

Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 3 of 22
© Hunter Studio
Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 22 of 22
Floor Plan and Elevation
Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 5 of 22
© Hunter Studio

The main dwelling is situated along the northern edge, maintaining visual access to the ocean and Moutohora Whale Island. On the eastern side, the main bedroom benefits from the apex ceiling height and abundant natural light. On the opposite end, the guest bedrooms interface with native bush. At the center, the open-plan living area uses full-width sliding doors and a raking clerestory window to maximize engagement with the surrounding vistas.

Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 13 of 22
© Hunter Studio

Charred and brushed Japanese cedar cladding brings natural tactility to crucial areas. In contrast, robust metal cladding blends with the surrounding shades of green, subduing the building's presence against the native bush. Inside, the muted and often moody dark tones contrast with the golden hues of the striking birch plywood raking ceiling.

Save this picture!
Kokako Heights House / Arkhé - Image 20 of 22
© Hunter Studio

The modest footprint and passive design principles ensure minimal embodied and operational energy throughout the building's lifetime. Orientation and sun-shading provided by the verandah along the northern elevation deflect high-angle sun during the warm months while allowing the lower winter sun to heat the concrete flooring passively. The house also employs a highly efficient in-slab heating system as its only active heat source, combined with high-performance glass wool insulation and low-emission double glazing, minimizing heating loads during the cold months without compromising thermal comfort. Generous windows, stackers, and ceiling fans ensure adequate natural ventilation during the warm months.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Arkhé
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Kokako Heights House / Arkhé " 29 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026113/kokako-heights-house-arkhe> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags