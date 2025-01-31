Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  South Korea
  Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr
  4. South Korea
  5. Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr

Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 2 of 15Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 3 of 15Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 4 of 15Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 5 of 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
South Korea
Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 2 of 15
© Jang Mi (Courtesy of the Architect)

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the city center, our Samseong cafe is a sleek, walk-up spot inspired by our Hayes Valley Kiosk in San Francisco. With its eye-catching blue gradient wall and inviting design, it's the perfect stop for coffee on the go. The Blue Bottle Café in Samseong holds special significance as the site of Blue Bottle's notable pop-up store in Korea. This newly designed "on-the-go" café transcends the traditional takeout model, creating a visually compelling and welcoming experience. The space serves as a beacon of hospitality, inviting and warm even amidst the bustling streets of Seoul.

Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 7 of 15
© Jang Mi (Courtesy of the Architect)
Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 12 of 15
Site Plan
Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 13 of 15
Floor Plan
Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 5 of 15
© Jang Mi (Courtesy of the Architect)

The café's prominent folding shutter is a key feature, which transforms the compact space. When open, it acts as both a functional canopy and a visual signal, inviting customers from a distance. At night, the warm glow from within projects outward through the frosted lower panels, turning the closed café into an illuminated urban landmark.

Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 3 of 15
© Jang Mi (Courtesy of the Architect)

Despite its compact size, the thoughtful use of materials enhances the sense of openness. Transparent and frosted panels emphasize depth, while soft lighting creates an inviting atmosphere. A striking blue gradient acrylic wall at the bar station adds a dynamic focal point, seamlessly blending the brand's identity with the vibrancy of the cityscape. The integration of an outdoor deck extends the café's presence into the community, making it not only a destination for coffee but also a vibrant part of Samseong's urban fabric.

Blue Bottle Samseong Café / one-aftr - Image 11 of 15
© Jang Mi (Courtesy of the Architect)

Project location

Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

About this office
one-aftr
Coffee Shop Interiors, South Korea
