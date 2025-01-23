Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura

Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
  • Architects: Balsa Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  185
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Estúdio NY, Henrique Queiroga
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  A de arte, Botteh, Cebrace, Classic Móveis, Deca, Elettromec, GALERIA MURILO CASTRO, Home Office Grupo, Infinito Vidros, Lepri Cerâmicas, Líder Interiores, Mevi Piedras, Pingo Serralheria, Terratile
Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Estúdio NY

Text description provided by the architects. Reflecting the concept of CASACOR Minas 2024, the project is based on respect and preservation of the features, pigments, and layers that already existed in the property. On this solid foundation, elements essential for the operation of the bar were added. Functionally, an inviting and comfortable environment was created. The project values the contrast between the old and the new, between textures and materials, and explores opacities, reflections, and transparencies.

Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Estúdio NY
Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Image 6 of 19
© Estúdio NY
Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Image 19 of 19
Plan

The bar counter is made of large stone slabs, and on top of it, another counter made of glass sheets, creating an interesting interplay of layering, transparency, light, and reflections. In the background, the functional bar shelf, entirely made of glass. Glass over glass, in an exercise of exploring a new perspective on this material.

Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table
© Estúdio NY

The lower lounge was designed to create a more comfortable consumption space. The highlight of the environment is the artwork by artist Vitor Mizael, fixed to the metal structures. The artwork is striking and brings a vibrant color palette to the space. This color palette is reflected in the finishes of the furniture.

Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Henrique Queiroga

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Espaço 356 - R. Adriano Chaves e Matos, 100 - Olhos D'Água, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Balsa Arquitetura
Office

Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsBrazil

Cite: "Glass Bar | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura" [Bar de Vidro | CASACOR Minas 2024 / Balsa Arquitetura] 23 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026084/glass-bar-casacor-minas-2024-balsa-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

