  CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 2 of 29
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Interior Photography, Balcony
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 4 of 29
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Glass, Chair

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Sustainability
Ningde, China
  • Architects: HATCH Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  467
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Fangfang Tian
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Amazing Energy Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Wuhu Dingfu Landscape Material Co., Ltd.
  Lead Architects: David Wei
  Design Team: Zhao Danjing, Gan Ji, Lu Huiqin, Wang Qian, Wu Jiechen, Zhang Yuchao, Song Zhizhen, Yang Ying, Duan Jingjing, Huang Pinyang, Su Li Li, Ni Jianmin, Wang Haiping, Chen Hao, Tang Wei, Li Yanzhi
  Collaborators: Fujian Guanyunxin Construction Engineering Co.
  Clients: CATL
  • City: Ningde
  • Country: China
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 10 of 29
Text description provided by the architects. To tackle the global climate crisis and achieve China's "dual-carbon" goals, CATL has shifted its focus from the remarkable achievements in the field of new energy batteries to creating green, intelligent, and livable urban environments. The Möbius strip, a symbol of perpetual cycles, inspired the teahouse's design. Unlike passive energy-saving techniques, this project actively empowers the building with advanced new energy and intelligent interconnectivity technologies.

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 12 of 29
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 9 of 29
The entire structure utilizes BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics), enabling full-cycle green power supply within limited space. The precision of photovoltaic panel alignment with the roof's curves ensures visual harmony. With materials like ultra-clear glass and UHPC (Ultra-High-Performance Concrete), the design achieves transparency and energy efficiency.

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
Meanwhile, the intelligent charging station at the foot of the mountain provides bi-directional car-to-grid functionality, enabling vehicles to discharge power back to the teahouse. This maximizes energy use efficiency. With an annual power output of approximately 55,000 kWh, the teahouse reduces CO₂  emissions by about 54.8 tons, equivalent to planting 3,000 trees every year.

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Interior Photography, Balcony
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 18 of 29
The zero-carbon teahouse stands out against the surrounding rural architecture, creating sharp contrasts in materials, colors, and textures. However, as visitors ascend the spiraling pathway to the rooftop, they are greeted by an unparalleled sense of harmony.

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 4 of 29
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
The two-story structure comprises a tea bar, tea culture exchange area, and a scenic leisure space, each offering spectacular views. The elegant curves run through the entire space, seamlessly integrating the architecture with the interior design and ensuring the unity of the overall concept. The panoramic glass walls allow villagers and visitors to view each other, forming a mutual appreciation.

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, Chair
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 21 of 29
CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Interior Photography
HATCH co-founder David Wei remarked, "The zero-carbon teahouse is not just a trendy building; it serves as a connector that tightly links the surrounding villages, distant mountains, renewable energy, tourist experiences, and local lifestyles into a cohesive narrative of sustainable mountain living."

CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects - Image 7 of 29
Project location

Address: Ningde, Fujian, China

About this office
HATCH Architects
Office

Cite: "CATL Zero-Carbon Teahouse Xiadang / HATCH Architects" 29 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1026069/catl-zero-carbon-teahouse-xiadang-hatch-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

