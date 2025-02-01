Xom Me House / NH Village Architects

+ 19

Houses • Vietnam Architects: NH Village Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 210 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Trieu Chien

Lead Architects: Tran Dai Nghia + Nguyen Phuong Hieu

Lead Team: Tran Dai Nghia, Nguyen Phuong Hieu

Design Team: Hoang Trung Hieu

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ket cau Viet

Country: Vietnam

Modern living in multi-generational rural homes – This is a multi-generational house located in the rural area of Gia Vien District, Ninh Bình province, Vietnam. The house serves as a place for worship and regular gatherings of the extended family during traditional events that gather a large number of family members—a prominent feature in the lifestyle of rural areas—as well as a relaxing retreat for members when they return to their hometown.

The design approach aims to revitalize traditional rural home public spaces such as courtyards, gardens, and verandas to foster stronger family and community connections. Simultaneously, the design optimizes the functionality of private spaces like bedrooms, kitchens, and bathrooms, as well as auxiliary areas, to suit modern lifestyles and accommodate large gatherings

Front yard - backyard, upper yard - lower yard, and zigzag garden – A highlight of the design is the creation of interesting spatial connections between the front yard and backyard, as well as between the upper and lower levels, facilitating interactions among family members and neighbors. The garden is designed in a zigzag pattern integrated into the house space, creating a continuous flow between indoors and outdoors, while regulating wind and light. The vegetation and landscaping utilize existing fruit trees, arranged to highlight the scenery and provide shade around the house.

The main orientation of the house is designed in an arc to capture the southern winds. The doors connecting to these gardens help regulate the climate of the house according to the seasons.

The design effectively uses many local and eco-friendly materials. The garden patio uses red ceramic bricks, and the finished ceiling on the second floor is made of bamboo, creating a modern yet friendly and cozy atmosphere for the house.

Vietnam is currently undergoing rapid demographic changes, with decreasing numbers of young people remaining in rural areas. Rural housing architecture is facing significant shifts due to demographic changes and the subdivision of land similar to urban areas. This design hopes to propose an innovative approach suitable for the current context, building on the positive factors inherent in traditional rural housing models.