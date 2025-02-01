Mian R&D Renovation / Idee architects

+ 14

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project transforms an old factory into a unique, multifunctional complex that embodies innovation. It integrates various functions, including modern open workspaces, a centrally optimized sample exhibition area, and flexible connections to other creative spaces.

The design adapts to the changing trends in innovation, production, and modern distribution. With the decline of traditional production lines and storage distribution, the surge in online trends has significantly shortened the process from sample creation to distribution to end-users. Consequently, the boundaries between stages in the production process have been streamlined, reducing distances and emphasizing efficiency.

The architecture of this project not only challenges the limitations of reusing old spaces but also creates a modern and open workspace, fostering a positive and dynamic work environment. It simultaneously meets the demands of rigorous research and production processes. The façade, using black steel panels and large glass, not only contributes to a modern exterior aesthetic but also optimizes natural light for the workspace and research-production areas.

The sample exhibition area, strategically placed at the center of the complex, becomes the heart of the creative space. This design not only serves as an artistic focal point but also facilitates an impressive and convenient display of samples for the creative work process.