Sweeten Sales Center Grand Urban / InOrder Studio

Retail • Taichung, Taiwan Architects: InOrder Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 555 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along the embankment of Han River in Taichung's East District, the sales center turns its back on the city's bustle and looks out upon a rarely found tranquility. Stepping inside to purchase one's first home is a long-cherished dream for many, and for that dream we pass day after day without rest, weaving our reveries in broad daylight.

By day, in the dream, we stroll along the lengthy stone embankment, taking in the extended vistas and brushing our fingers across materials we often see but rarely notice. By night, we make our way down a corridor where the walls are washed with blooming patterns of light, counting the silent passersby who venture through. This is the every day, turned extraordinary—a waking daydream.

The sales center draws on humble, everyday materials: stones from the nearby riverbank, the plastic grates commonly found in pigpens and the trusses one might see in a factory, all supporting a sweeping expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass. Stone slabs, arranged in sequence from the front yard to the raised platform, continue inward to the walls, blurring the lines between the exterior and interior.

Within this space, one's view gradually filters through layer upon layer of grid-like screens, while slender steel cable track lights gently and unobtrusively illuminate each partition. In the soft glow of these lights—each forming its own tiny bloom—every visitor finds a guiding companion on their journey through.