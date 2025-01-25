Shadow's Dessert Shop / NEMEArchitects

+ 31

Design Team: Luo Jianfeng, Lin Xiaofeng

Clients: TATI

City: Foshan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. OVERVIEW - Located next to Midea's headquarters in Beijiao New City, Shunde, "Shunde ALSO" aims to create a new neighborhood that feels like a spiritual sanctuary within reach. The store faces southwest, with a wide street in front that connects to the side entrance of the He Art Museum. This open, flat space, surrounded by tall buildings, feels like a valley. All year round, sunlight shines directly on this area from morning to evening, providing plenty of brightness. However, the intense sunlight in Guangdong also brings challenges, with its long hours, scorching heat, and high temperatures.

PROCESSING - At TATI, we believe that "the most precious ingredient is time." Through our discussions, we realized the many facets of sunlight. In Lingnan, sunlight is strong and enduring, often leading people to seek shade. Yet, its changing angles mark the passage of seasons and the cycle of day and night, making the flow of time tangible.

The ingredients for our desserts are nurtured by the sun, and the sweetness of sugar is nature's gift—a reward from photosynthesis. This reminded us of hot summer afternoons, sitting under a longan tree in the courtyard, enjoying bowls of green bean soup. The dense canopy provides cool, refreshing shade, while scattered patches of sunlight create a serene sense of time passing.

We introduced the concept of "dappled tree shadows" into the space. By filtering sunlight, the design creates a seamless connection between indoors and outdoors, establishing a unified atmosphere. This approach also addresses practical challenges, such as the narrow corners created by architectural structures and equipment, which previously fragmented the space. At the same time, the strong spatial blocks offer a distinct brand identity, bridging the philosophy of food with the continuity of spatial design.

In the morning, sunlight gently touches the gravel and chairs, gradually illuminating the space as shadows on the walls become defined. By afternoon, sunlight reflects off the desserts, making them glisten, while the lively murmur of conversations fills the air. As the day progresses, the light softens and shadows stretch, until the warm glow of indoor lighting replaces the setting sun, extending the narrative of the space into the evening.