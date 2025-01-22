Atelier Hosoo / design by 83

+ 15

Design Team: Minsuk Kim, Donghyun Nam, Chanun Park, Suhyun Jo

Construction: Minsuk Kim

City: Busanjin District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. We were commissioned to design a space for a renowned ring workshop brand from Seoul, located in Jeonpo-dong, a popular hotspot for young people in Busan. During our first meeting with the client, we visited the site and found it to be an intriguing space featuring an upturned roof supported by a very old wooden truss structure. We heard that prior to its use as a clothing store, the space had functioned as a café, and it had previously been utilized as a warehouse for an extended period in a tool shop alleyway in Jeonpo-dong.

While the existing brand's identity had already been established, the client expressed a desire for the design to maintain the warehouse's appearance and roof shape, which had been preserved for an extended period. To align with the client's vision, we opted to maintain the warehouse's exterior appearance, recognizing its historical significance. Internally, we contemplated how the space could embody the form of the unprocessed stone and its subsequent transformation. When conceptualizing the tactile experience of the rough stone, it was anticipated that the final aesthetic would vary based on the processing and shaping of the surface. To this end, the depth and density of the space were articulated through the varied textures of the materials, despite their shared color.

Upon entering the building, visitors are greeted by curved walls with a rough keystone finish that varies in height and thickness as they pass through the floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Monitors and ring accessory furniture are strategically placed between the rough walls to showcase the ring workshop brand's information. When entering through the gate on the left, the oval-shaped desk arrangement visually emphasizes the image of the ring workshop rather than the traditional rigid layout.

Given that the ring workshop primarily attracts young people in their 20s and 30s, we introduced a landscaped area in the center of the space to offer a unique experience while ensuring comfort during classes. Additionally, we collaborated with artists to create finishes on ALC blocks that featured varying levels of texture roughness. Using opaque acrylic materials and strategic lighting, we highlighted the delicate and polished texture of completed rings, creating a visual narrative of craftsmanship and refinement.

The concept of the space is based on the premise that it is a place that sells experiences and memories. Thus, the design of the space reflects that concept.