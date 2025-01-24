Glow Store / Indiesalon

+ 18

Retail Interiors • Gangnam District, South Korea Architects: Indiesalon

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 36 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Donggyu Kim

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore

Lead Architect: Seokjoon Jang

Design Team: Gunwook Choi, Sunghyun Hong, Wona Kim, Jisu Kang

Construction: Hyunmyeong Lim

City: Gangnam District

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The GLOW showroom, created for a cosmetics firm that values transparency and brilliance, converts a small 36㎡ space in a narrow alley of Garosu-gil into an engaging marketing experience. Given the constraints of a small footprint and limited visibility, the design strives to represent GLOW's vivid brand and draw attention boldly.

Glass, the main material selection, perfectly conveys the spirit of the brand. The boundary between the indoors and outdoors is blurred with transparent glass, which extends the visual flow over walls, ceilings, and floor tiles. This design approach creates a cohesive narrative that connects the modest 23㎡ interiors with its outdoor surroundings.

A prominent architectural element of the showroom is the curving glass barrier. From a distance, guiding the gaze naturally into the space. Beyond its aesthetic values, the partition serves a functional purpose, subtly dividing the showroom into distinct zones for customer and staff circulation. While the front portion is used for product displays, private spaces like a counter and changing room behind the glass divider guarantee privacy and practicality. There were technical challenges when installing sinks and shelves straight onto the glass, but they were resolved to strike a balance between style and functionality.

The area is further elevated by the attention to detail, which includes custom grating engraved with the brand's logo and acrylic door knobs inspired by the GLOW symbol. These design features reinforce the brand's identity while adding a sense of refinement to the showroom. Through Indiesalon's flexible and innovative design approach, the space transcends a conventional retail function, offering a visually striking and functional environment that fully embodies the brand's values and modern sophistication.