Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Glow Store / Indiesalon

Glow Store / Indiesalon

Save

Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 2 of 23Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 3 of 23Glow Store / Indiesalon - Interior Photography, GlassGlow Store / Indiesalon - Image 5 of 23Glow Store / Indiesalon - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Gangnam District, South Korea
  • Architects: Indiesalon
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  36
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Donggyu Kim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Benjamin Moore
  • Lead Architect: Seokjoon Jang
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 5 of 23
© Donggyu Kim

Text description provided by the architects. The GLOW showroom, created for a cosmetics firm that values transparency and brilliance, converts a small 36㎡ space in a narrow alley of Garosu-gil into an engaging marketing experience. Given the constraints of a small footprint and limited visibility, the design strives to represent GLOW's vivid brand and draw attention boldly.

Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 3 of 23
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 23 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 12 of 23
© Donggyu Kim

Glass, the main material selection, perfectly conveys the spirit of the brand. The boundary between the indoors and outdoors is blurred with transparent glass, which extends the visual flow over walls, ceilings, and floor tiles. This design approach creates a cohesive narrative that connects the modest 23㎡ interiors with its outdoor surroundings.

Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 15 of 23
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 22 of 23
Iso
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 18 of 23
© Donggyu Kim
Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Interior Photography, Glass
© Donggyu Kim

A prominent architectural element of the showroom is the curving glass barrier. From a distance, guiding the gaze naturally into the space. Beyond its aesthetic values, the partition serves a functional purpose, subtly dividing the showroom into distinct zones for customer and staff circulation. While the front portion is used for product displays, private spaces like a counter and changing room behind the glass divider guarantee privacy and practicality. There were technical challenges when installing sinks and shelves straight onto the glass, but they were resolved to strike a balance between style and functionality.

Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 16 of 23
© Donggyu Kim

The area is further elevated by the attention to detail, which includes custom grating engraved with the brand's logo and acrylic door knobs inspired by the GLOW symbol. These design features reinforce the brand's identity while adding a sense of refinement to the showroom. Through Indiesalon's flexible and innovative design approach, the space transcends a conventional retail function, offering a visually striking and functional environment that fully embodies the brand's values and modern sophistication.

Save this picture!
Glow Store / Indiesalon - Image 6 of 23
© Donggyu Kim

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gangnam District, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Indiesalon
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Glow Store / Indiesalon" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025979/glow-store-indiesalon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags