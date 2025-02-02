Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Croatia
  5. Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta

Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta

Save

Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 2 of 27Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 3 of 27Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 4 of 27Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 5 of 27Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Winery, Infrastructure
Croatia
  • Architects: Dva Arhitekta
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  679
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sandro Lendler
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 2 of 27
© Sandro Lendler

Text description provided by the architects. Donja Reka is a settlement on the outskirts of the city of Jastrebarsko, 40 km from Zagreb, with mostly rural properties. The region of Plešivica is known for its small rural farms that, as part of their agricultural activities, are engaged in viticulture. It is a centuries-old tradition, which is preserved and passed down from generation to generation. Relying on tradition, preserving our grandfathers' values, and using ancient but modernized methods and experiences from similar regions are the way to natural wines.

Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Exterior Photography
© Sandro Lendler
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 25 of 27
Section A
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 3 of 27
© Sandro Lendler

While visiting Donja Reka, we noticed a farmyard with a wooden barn and a 100-year-old stable with brick walls. The knowledge gained during that visit served as our inspiration and was crucial in making all important decisions in the design process regarding the typology and architectural design elements, the placement of the house on the plot, and the selection and treatment of materials.

Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 4 of 27
© Sandro Lendler
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Interior Photography, Wood
© Sandro Lendler

The winery is functionally and spatially organized by the vertical axis: cellar – reinforced concrete, ground floor – brick walls, attic – timber construction, roof – straw. The L-shaped layout of the underground floor is completely built out of raw concrete. Large wooden barrels are placed in the simple volume (box) of the ground floor with a rectangular floor plan. The reinforced concrete is visible only in the interior because it is covered with brick walls on the outside, so it becomes a prominent element of the ground floor. Above the box on the ground floor, a wooden structure forms an attic space, which is primarily intended for drying agricultural crops. The elements of the wooden laminated construction and the wooden massif fence are reminiscent of the traditional barn and its authentic ambiance.

Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 8 of 27
© Sandro Lendler
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 24 of 27
Section B
Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 5 of 27
© Sandro Lendler

At the top of the winter,y there is a roof garden with beds for planting biodynamic plants, surrounded by a thatched roof on all sides. Each spatial element is completed and defined by its own constructive material, and by nothing else but itself. Each of the materials used develops in-depth, their surface is not the end. Each of the materials will develop over time, as will the products that reside inside and the nature that surrounds them. Sustainability in construction is primarily associated with energy efficiency. Our aim was that our winery contribute to overall sustainable development. The winery, with its conception and choice of materials, is integrated into that natural scenery and becomes an integral part of the ecosystem that surrounds it, preserving the biodiversity. Our aim was that our winery contribute to overall sustainable development.

Save this picture!
Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta - Image 22 of 27
© Sandro Lendler

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Donja Reka, Jastrebarsko, Croatia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Dva Arhitekta
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryInfrastructureCroatia

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryInfrastructureCroatia
Cite: "Tomac Winery / Dva Arhitekta" 02 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025963/tomac-winery-dva-arhitekta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags