Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi

Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi

Save

Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Interior Photography, ConcreteSavonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSavonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 4 of 33Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 5 of 33Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Verona, Italy
  • Architects: Romano Tinazzi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  160
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Villa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cunego termoidraulica, Edilmorselli di Morselli Massimo, Enecom, Tech srl
  • Team: arch. Filippo Romano - arch. Leopoldo Tinazzi
  • City: Verona
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Villa

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the renovation of a single-family house, part of the urban fabric along Via Savonarola. Originally built in the early 20th century to house railway workers' families, the building is classified under a protection grade as specified in the Municipal urban guidelines. Any transformation of the property requires preserving its original form and distinctive features.

Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Federico Villa
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 28 of 33
Exploded Axonometry
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 4 of 33
© Federico Villa
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 10 of 33
© Federico Villa

Working within this constraint, the project combined the conservative restoration of the historic building envelope with a radical redesign of its layout and structural system. Within the two curtain walls, the new addition creates a deliberate contrast with the existing structure, showcasing its material and constructive aspects. The new structure consists of a lightweight metal frame paired with an in-situ cast concrete staircase. To minimize floor-to-floor height, the floors are constructed using corrugated metal sheeting, optimizing thickness without compromising strength.

Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 13 of 33
© Federico Villa
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 33 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Interior Photography
© Federico Villa
Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Image 5 of 33
© Federico Villa

In the common areas, the exposed textures of the original stone walls highlight the building's historical character. The ground floor serves as a communal space, featuring a living room, kitchen, and a small outdoor patio. The two upper floors are dedicated to private areas, including bedrooms and bathrooms.

Save this picture!
Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Federico Villa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Romano Tinazzi
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi" 23 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025927/savonarola-residence-romano-tinazzi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags