Savonarola Residence / Romano Tinazzi

+ 28

Houses • Verona, Italy Architects: Romano Tinazzi

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Federico Villa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cunego termoidraulica , Edilmorselli di Morselli Massimo , Enecom , Tech srl

Team: arch. Filippo Romano - arch. Leopoldo Tinazzi

City: Verona

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project involved the renovation of a single-family house, part of the urban fabric along Via Savonarola. Originally built in the early 20th century to house railway workers' families, the building is classified under a protection grade as specified in the Municipal urban guidelines. Any transformation of the property requires preserving its original form and distinctive features.

Working within this constraint, the project combined the conservative restoration of the historic building envelope with a radical redesign of its layout and structural system. Within the two curtain walls, the new addition creates a deliberate contrast with the existing structure, showcasing its material and constructive aspects. The new structure consists of a lightweight metal frame paired with an in-situ cast concrete staircase. To minimize floor-to-floor height, the floors are constructed using corrugated metal sheeting, optimizing thickness without compromising strength.

In the common areas, the exposed textures of the original stone walls highlight the building's historical character. The ground floor serves as a communal space, featuring a living room, kitchen, and a small outdoor patio. The two upper floors are dedicated to private areas, including bedrooms and bathrooms.