Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio

Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio

Save

Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 2 of 53Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 3 of 53Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 4 of 53Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 5 of 53Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - More Images+ 48

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels
Suizhou, China
  • Architects: Moguang Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KNAUF可耐福
  • Lead Architects: LI Jiaying, FENG Xin
  • Design Team: LI ,Jiaying, FENG Xin, SHEN Zhiyu, PAN Yongjia, ZHANG Kuangzhi （intern）
  • Clients: Lost Villa
  • Engineering: MA Zhigang
  • Mep Consultants: HE Chunhun, LIU Hongfei, WEI Tianliang
  • Construction Firm: Shanghai Ye You Zhu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: KHD Lighting Design
  • City: Suizhou
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Shengliang Su

Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Hotel project is located in Guangjia Chong, Jiukouyan Village, Luoyang Town, Suizhou City, Hubei Province. In the local dialect of Hunan and Hubei, "Chong" refers to a flat area between valleys, suitable for cultivation and irrigation. Jiukouyan Village, situated on the edge of the Xiangguang Fault Zone, features gently rolling mountains. The project spans six abandoned homestead plots in the village, with areas ranging from 120 to 1,050 square meters, scattered across the mountainous terrain. The village entrance lies to the north, and the valley is filled with over 200 dawn redwoods and ancient ginkgo trees dating back a thousand years.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Shengliang Su

The principle of "appropriate construction" was adopted to harmonize with the site, infusing the natural wilderness with designs that foster renewed connections and emotions between people, the land, and the village. The buildings integrate into the site with a subtle, "low-profile" approach, avoiding disruption of the existing natural ambiance. By adjusting elevation differences, architectural forms, circulation, and the relationship between buildings and landscapes, the design facilitates intimate interaction between people and the countryside.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 8 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 40 of 53
Diagram
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 28 of 53
© Shengliang Su

The newly constructed houses act as mediators for viewing the landscape while also becoming part of the scenery themselves. The spatial organization aligns with human visual perception, with rooms shaped geometrically for functionality and efficiency. Irregular spaces, such as triangles or trapezoids, are used to connect these units and accommodate the naturally growing trees, creating a dynamic blend of movement and stillness, interior and exterior experiences. The restrained modular approach attempts to establish diverse settlement patterns.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 23 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 24 of 53
© Shengliang Su

The newly constructed reception hall is situated on a terrace, continuing the original three-sided courtyard layout of the site. Two roof levels, one high and one low, one front and one back, direct attention to the central water feature, while the gentle slope reinforces the enclosed feeling of the courtyard. A series of framed views connects with walking paths, allowing the limited interior spaces to feel expanded through their relationship with the outdoors.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 2 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 38 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 37 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 6 of 53
© Shengliang Su

The treehouse stands at the junction of two paths leading into the valley. The site design avoids the roots of ancient trees while accommodating two standard guest rooms and a utility storage room. The entire structure is elevated, allowing the lush ginkgo canopy on one side to serve as a privacy screen for the guest rooms while also providing a scenic view.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 7 of 53
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 12 of 53
© Shengliang Su

The open ground level naturally becomes a semi-outdoor activity area for dining, roasting ginkgo nuts, and swinging. An open tea pavilion, constructed from dark-toned wood, charred cedar shingles, and local rough stone, blends seamlessly into the environment between two white buildings—a café and guest rooms.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 46 of 53
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 14 of 53
© Shengliang Su

The value of the hotel begins with providing accommodation but is ultimately realized through the holistic experience created by the site, environment, and services. The architect crafted a reciprocal relationship between buildings and trees, as well as between the buildings themselves, by shaping the paths guests take through the site.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 31 of 53
© Shengliang Su

This design creates interlinked yet independent scenes across the six plots, fostering fresh, approachable emotional connections to the site for guests within a short period.

Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio - Image 29 of 53
© Shengliang Su

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Suizhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Moguang Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsChina
Cite: "Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio" 30 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025926/lost-villa-star-ginkgo-valley-design-hotel-moguang-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Shengliang Su

大乐之野·银杏谷 / 末广建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags