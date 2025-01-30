Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Design Hotel / Moguang Studio

+ 48

Hotels • Suizhou, China Architects: Moguang Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Shengliang Su

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: KNAUF可耐福

Lead Architects: LI Jiaying, FENG Xin

Design Team: LI ,Jiaying, FENG Xin, SHEN Zhiyu, PAN Yongjia, ZHANG Kuangzhi （intern）

Clients: Lost Villa

Engineering: MA Zhigang

Mep Consultants: HE Chunhun, LIU Hongfei, WEI Tianliang

Construction Firm: Shanghai Ye You Zhu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: KHD Lighting Design

City: Suizhou

Country: China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Lost Villa · Ginkgo Valley Hotel project is located in Guangjia Chong, Jiukouyan Village, Luoyang Town, Suizhou City, Hubei Province. In the local dialect of Hunan and Hubei, "Chong" refers to a flat area between valleys, suitable for cultivation and irrigation. Jiukouyan Village, situated on the edge of the Xiangguang Fault Zone, features gently rolling mountains. The project spans six abandoned homestead plots in the village, with areas ranging from 120 to 1,050 square meters, scattered across the mountainous terrain. The village entrance lies to the north, and the valley is filled with over 200 dawn redwoods and ancient ginkgo trees dating back a thousand years.

The principle of "appropriate construction" was adopted to harmonize with the site, infusing the natural wilderness with designs that foster renewed connections and emotions between people, the land, and the village. The buildings integrate into the site with a subtle, "low-profile" approach, avoiding disruption of the existing natural ambiance. By adjusting elevation differences, architectural forms, circulation, and the relationship between buildings and landscapes, the design facilitates intimate interaction between people and the countryside.

The newly constructed houses act as mediators for viewing the landscape while also becoming part of the scenery themselves. The spatial organization aligns with human visual perception, with rooms shaped geometrically for functionality and efficiency. Irregular spaces, such as triangles or trapezoids, are used to connect these units and accommodate the naturally growing trees, creating a dynamic blend of movement and stillness, interior and exterior experiences. The restrained modular approach attempts to establish diverse settlement patterns.

The newly constructed reception hall is situated on a terrace, continuing the original three-sided courtyard layout of the site. Two roof levels, one high and one low, one front and one back, direct attention to the central water feature, while the gentle slope reinforces the enclosed feeling of the courtyard. A series of framed views connects with walking paths, allowing the limited interior spaces to feel expanded through their relationship with the outdoors.

The treehouse stands at the junction of two paths leading into the valley. The site design avoids the roots of ancient trees while accommodating two standard guest rooms and a utility storage room. The entire structure is elevated, allowing the lush ginkgo canopy on one side to serve as a privacy screen for the guest rooms while also providing a scenic view.

The open ground level naturally becomes a semi-outdoor activity area for dining, roasting ginkgo nuts, and swinging. An open tea pavilion, constructed from dark-toned wood, charred cedar shingles, and local rough stone, blends seamlessly into the environment between two white buildings—a café and guest rooms.

The value of the hotel begins with providing accommodation but is ultimately realized through the holistic experience created by the site, environment, and services. The architect crafted a reciprocal relationship between buildings and trees, as well as between the buildings themselves, by shaping the paths guests take through the site.

This design creates interlinked yet independent scenes across the six plots, fostering fresh, approachable emotional connections to the site for guests within a short period.