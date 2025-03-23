Vassivey Social Housing / Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture

+ 15

Lead Team: Igor Duole

Design Team: Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: CETAB

Landscape Architecture: Vanessa Leydier

Engineering & Consulting > Other: AUIGE

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Emacoustic

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. Social Landlord Domofrance is planning to submit a development permit in the suburban fabric of Parempuyre, on the outskirts of Bordeaux. The social rental housing project is based on the principle of strip houses.

By questioning the urban form through a series of scenarios, 15 grouped single-family homes and three apartment buildings create a composition that respects the existing built scale and plays with a multiplicity of identities within a homogeneous silhouette.

Economy of means dictates the architectural work, which uses standard elements while seeking to vary its effects. Micro-shifts in layout bring the ground plan to life, while two windows combined create wider openings and loggias combine full and empty spaces.

Color variations on the facades and the interplay of roofs create the volumetry of a new district, while ensuring the density sought by the metropolis. The architecture takes its place in the variations of the system to offer a domestic scale where vegetation and buildings interact in a reinterpretation of the townhouse typology.