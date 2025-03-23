Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  France
  Vassivey Social Housing / Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture

Vassivey Social Housing / Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture

© Ivan Mathie

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Social Housing
France
  Architects: Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture
  Area: 1850
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Ivan Mathie
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Terreal, Arcelor Mittal, Parex-Group
  Lead Team: Igor Duole
  Design Team: Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture
  Structural: CETAB
  Landscape Architecture: Vanessa Leydier
  Engineering & Consulting: AUIGE
  Acoustic: Emacoustic
  Country: France
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Text description provided by the architects. Social Landlord Domofrance is planning to submit a development permit in the suburban fabric of Parempuyre, on the outskirts of Bordeaux. The social rental housing project is based on the principle of strip houses.

© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

By questioning the urban form through a series of scenarios, 15 grouped single-family homes and three apartment buildings create a composition that respects the existing built scale and plays with a multiplicity of identities within a homogeneous silhouette.

© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Economy of means dictates the architectural work, which uses standard elements while seeking to vary its effects. Micro-shifts in layout bring the ground plan to life, while two windows combined create wider openings and loggias combine full and empty spaces.

© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Color variations on the facades and the interplay of roofs create the volumetry of a new district, while ensuring the density sought by the metropolis. The architecture takes its place in the variations of the system to offer a domestic scale where vegetation and buildings interact in a reinterpretation of the townhouse typology.

© Ivan Mathie
© Ivan Mathie

Project location

Address: Parempuyre, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture
Office

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Social Housing France

"Vassivey Social Housing / Elluin Duolé Gillon architecture" 23 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

