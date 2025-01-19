Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Thailand
  5. Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect

Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect

Save

Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Interior PhotographyWonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 3 of 35Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography, LightingWonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 5 of 35Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Temporary Installations, Arts & Architecture
Khlong Toei, Thailand
  • Architects: Sata Na Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architect: Chalermchai Asayot
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Wonder Live Corridor: Pathway to Breath for Urban Balance – Bangkok faces a severe air pollution crisis, particularly with PM2.5 particulate matter levels exceeding safe standards. This situation has had a significant negative impact on public health, quality of life, and the environment. The WONDER LIVE CORRIDOR, part of an exhibition in the WOW Festival held at Benjakitti Park, was designed to create a pathway for breathing that aims to restore the balance between humans, nature, and the environment.

Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 3 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 30 of 35
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 12 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Common Material in a New Perspective: Air Bubbles – This exhibition showcases the innovative use of air bubbles, a common material reimagined in an architectural context. The design integrates seamlessly with both the original structure and the surrounding garden. This translucent material creates diverse dimensions and viewpoints within each module. The intentional spaces between the pieces allow for airflow and unique perspectives of the environment. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to engage with the exhibition by drawing or painting images of animals, insects, and other living creatures found in the garden on the material's surface. This participatory concept transforms the exhibition into a "living artwork," which evolves and grows through human interaction.

Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 19 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 32 of 35
Detail
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 20 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 16 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Light and Time: Dimensions of Transformation – The exhibition design highlights the interaction between natural and artificial lighting, creating unique experiences throughout the day. During the daytime, the translucent Air Bubbles act as a medium for natural light, casting distinct shadows and patterns on the concrete floor below. In the evening, artificial lighting added a new dimension and completely transformed the exhibition's atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 21 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Sustainability: Creating Long-Term Value –  Air Bubbles were designed to be more than temporary elements of the exhibition. Communities in Bangkok can repurpose them as protective packaging for transporting goods. This approach reflects the designers' commitment to reducing waste and increasing the long-term value of materials. 

Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Exterior Photography, Lighting
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The Wonder Live Corridor is not just public art. It is an exemplary architectural design that fosters a profound connection between humans and nature by combining simple materials with thoughtful concepts of light, time, and sustainability.

Save this picture!
Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect - Image 5 of 35
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Khlong Toei, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sata Na Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsArts & ArchitectureThailand
Cite: "Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect" 19 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025896/wonder-live-corridor-public-art-sata-na-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags