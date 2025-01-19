Wonder Live Corridor Public Art / Sata Na Architect

+ 30

Wonder Live Corridor: Pathway to Breath for Urban Balance – Bangkok faces a severe air pollution crisis, particularly with PM2.5 particulate matter levels exceeding safe standards. This situation has had a significant negative impact on public health, quality of life, and the environment. The WONDER LIVE CORRIDOR, part of an exhibition in the WOW Festival held at Benjakitti Park, was designed to create a pathway for breathing that aims to restore the balance between humans, nature, and the environment.

Common Material in a New Perspective: Air Bubbles – This exhibition showcases the innovative use of air bubbles, a common material reimagined in an architectural context. The design integrates seamlessly with both the original structure and the surrounding garden. This translucent material creates diverse dimensions and viewpoints within each module. The intentional spaces between the pieces allow for airflow and unique perspectives of the environment. Additionally, visitors are encouraged to engage with the exhibition by drawing or painting images of animals, insects, and other living creatures found in the garden on the material's surface. This participatory concept transforms the exhibition into a "living artwork," which evolves and grows through human interaction.

Light and Time: Dimensions of Transformation – The exhibition design highlights the interaction between natural and artificial lighting, creating unique experiences throughout the day. During the daytime, the translucent Air Bubbles act as a medium for natural light, casting distinct shadows and patterns on the concrete floor below. In the evening, artificial lighting added a new dimension and completely transformed the exhibition's atmosphere.

Sustainability: Creating Long-Term Value – Air Bubbles were designed to be more than temporary elements of the exhibition. Communities in Bangkok can repurpose them as protective packaging for transporting goods. This approach reflects the designers' commitment to reducing waste and increasing the long-term value of materials.

The Wonder Live Corridor is not just public art. It is an exemplary architectural design that fosters a profound connection between humans and nature by combining simple materials with thoughtful concepts of light, time, and sustainability.