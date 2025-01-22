Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Georgia
  5. Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking

Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking

Save

Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 2 of 23Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, CountertopAkhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingAkhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassAkhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Akhaldaba, Georgia
  • Interior Designer: Teona Rekhviashvili
  • Architect: Dachi Chezhia, Elene Edisherashvili, Beka Meladze
  • City: Akhaldaba
  • Country: Georgia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 2 of 23
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 19 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of Akhaldaba, Georgia. The building is a two-story individual residential house with a pool. Following an analysis of the landscape and the site, our goal was to create architecture that harmoniously blends with the environment. On one hand, by integrating the client's wishes and needs into the design, and on the other, through the functional distribution of spaces, we developed an architectural form that ensures the synergy of content and functionality.

Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, Countertop
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Considering the challenging terrain, the functions were distributed into three programmatic blocks. The orientation and interconnection of these blocks were defined not only by their functional relationships but also by their orientation and integration with the landscape. The shifting directions of the blocks created semi-open spaces that connect with the surrounding landscape. Thus, the building consists of three interconnected blocks linked by internal staircases, forming a cohesive whole.

Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Due to the level differences, which mimic the curves of the landscape, the terrain alteration is minimal. The architecture of the building is organic, blending into the environment over time; from the interior, views open toward the road and the ravine.

Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Glass
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Image 21 of 23
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

The pedestrian entrance to the residential house is on the northwest side, with a few steps leading to the building's main entrance, which also includes a greenhouse. From this space, there is access to the daytime zone, which leads further into the bedrooms, distributed across two floors. The roof of the common area features a terrace and a pool, accessible by two routes: one from the second floor of the bedroom zone and the other via an external staircase from the yard. The rough-textured concrete façade of the outer perimeter also serves as a load-bearing structure. The windows and doors are framed with green aluminum. Climbing plants on the building's walls further enhances the integration of the structure into the landscape.

Save this picture!
Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MUA Architecture & Placemaking
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGeorgia
Cite: "Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking" 22 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025893/akhaldaba-private-house-mua-architecture-and-placemaking> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags