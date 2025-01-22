Akhaldaba Private House / MUA Architecture & Placemaking

+ 18

Interior Designer: Teona Rekhviashvili

Architect: Dachi Chezhia, Elene Edisherashvili, Beka Meladze

City: Akhaldaba

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the village of Akhaldaba, Georgia. The building is a two-story individual residential house with a pool. Following an analysis of the landscape and the site, our goal was to create architecture that harmoniously blends with the environment. On one hand, by integrating the client's wishes and needs into the design, and on the other, through the functional distribution of spaces, we developed an architectural form that ensures the synergy of content and functionality.

Considering the challenging terrain, the functions were distributed into three programmatic blocks. The orientation and interconnection of these blocks were defined not only by their functional relationships but also by their orientation and integration with the landscape. The shifting directions of the blocks created semi-open spaces that connect with the surrounding landscape. Thus, the building consists of three interconnected blocks linked by internal staircases, forming a cohesive whole.

Due to the level differences, which mimic the curves of the landscape, the terrain alteration is minimal. The architecture of the building is organic, blending into the environment over time; from the interior, views open toward the road and the ravine.

The pedestrian entrance to the residential house is on the northwest side, with a few steps leading to the building's main entrance, which also includes a greenhouse. From this space, there is access to the daytime zone, which leads further into the bedrooms, distributed across two floors. The roof of the common area features a terrace and a pool, accessible by two routes: one from the second floor of the bedroom zone and the other via an external staircase from the yard. The rough-textured concrete façade of the outer perimeter also serves as a load-bearing structure. The windows and doors are framed with green aluminum. Climbing plants on the building's walls further enhances the integration of the structure into the landscape.