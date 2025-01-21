Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Housing
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
  • Architects: Bloom Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  50000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oki Hiroyuki
  • Lead Architects: Antoine Meinnel, Bloom Architecture
  • Lead Team: Antoine Meinnel
  • Design Team: Robin Leonard, Sov Kikheang, Mao Menchhorng, Khoan Pengly
  • City: Krong Siem Reap
  • Country: Cambodia
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 6 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

Text description provided by the architects. The half-finished housing development is emblematic of Cambodia's aspirational economy. These iconic gated communities, known locally as 'boreys,' map out the expanding cities with the footprint of progress. Since the 2008 financial crisis stalled its initial iteration, Angkor Grace Residence and Wellness Resort is a prime example of how a borey development can evolve in a dynamic and challenging environment.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Oki Hiroyuki

Our five-year journey with the project had several stages. The initial challenge was to complete the borey as a family-centered residential property with integrated service facilities. The structures and masonry were essentially complete and our mission was to bring it to life through its facades and shared spaces.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 12 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

Our concept centered around nature, given the project was just a few minutes from Siem Reap's ancient temple park. In the existing spaces designated for vehicle access roads between the blocks, we saw the opportunity to create landscaped green corridors, inspired by the way the Siem Reap river flows through the city. These walkable strips, along with the creation of additional pedestrian access through the blocks themselves, better connected the communal spaces while encouraging activity amongst nature. To achieve the ecological maturity necessary, it was essential that we began tree planting early. Working with a local supplier, we designed a landscaping program that would grow as the renovations progressed.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 10 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

Slow growth became the tempo of the project when the Covid-19 pandemic forced another hiatus. By this time, we had already partially completed many of the shared facilities, including two pools, a restaurant, a function room, and a cafe.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Oki Hiroyuki

In the challenging post-pandemic economic environment, the borey began its pivot to a health and wellbeing resort. With a new concept and business model in play, its architectural evolution centered on converting the front-facing blocks from residential apartments to premium health facilities. These blocks had the potential to set an impressive identity on arrival. After stripping the internal structures and enclosed stairwells that interrupted the external balconies, we were left with a streamlined form onto which we could install a new unifying facade.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 9 of 29
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 23 of 29
Site Plan
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 25 of 29
Section
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 3 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

The strong, systematic metal lines of the facade were architecturally impressive, however, this look was never intended to be its final realization. As we told the client; they are like lines on a music staff, onto which a tropical symphony of plant life will gradually be composed. The lush green facade now articulates Angkor Grace's core philosophy of wellness amidst nature, setting the tone for the nature corridors that continue within.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 2 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki
Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 14 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

The materials we chose to integrate throughout the resort further augment the natural theme. For example, locally-made clay bricks and breezeblocks featuring traditional Khmer patterns have been installed innovatively throughout the resort. They provide an earthy texture while serving as permeable elements of privacy and decoration.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 4 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

The restaurant courtyard, along with the sweeping staircase to the function center, is constructed with pigmented concrete, mimicking the iconic red soil of Siem Reap. This color scheme finds its way into the metalwork features throughout the resort. Together, the materials and plant life integrate the resort into its locale, reflecting the infamous blend of nature and architecture in the nearby temples.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 16 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

Angkor Grace's evolution from borey to wellness resort is a vignette of how a project changes over time. By embracing a constant state of transformation in our design, we have helped to shepherd it through a challenging period and equipped it for resilience and adaptability into the future.

Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture - Image 18 of 29
© Oki Hiroyuki

Project location

Address:Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia

About this office
Bloom Architecture
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingCambodia
Cite: "Angkor Grace Residence / Bloom Architecture" 21 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025889/angkor-grace-residence-bloom-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

