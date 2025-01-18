Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassHouse of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, BrickHouse of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - More Images+ 29

Sofia, Bulgaria
  • Architects: I/O architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  685
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Assen Emilov
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Assen Emilov

Text description provided by the architects. The single family house is located in a historic neighbourhood from the 1920s, planned as a low density, small scale transition to the adjacent  city park. The simple volume of the house is surrounded from three sides by small courtyards.

House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Assen Emilov
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Image 28 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Assen Emilov

The long and narrow grassy side part is essential in connecting the front entrance courtyard and the hidden, intimate back courtyard. In order to access the underground parking space the whole meadow could be raised in the air by a hydraulic system. The car parking and the inner courtyard are centered around a circle skylight. The size of the facade openings increases from the street towards the inner courtyard.

House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Lighting
© Assen Emilov
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Image 34 of 34
Section 3
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Interior Photography, Door, Glass, Chair, Balcony
© Assen Emilov
House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Assen Emilov

The materiality follows iconic historic examples nearby while the scale is additionally decreased by lowering the line of the roof material and introducing mirrored glass volumes on the fourth floor. The master-bedroom and study room areas on the third and the fourth levels are interconnected through the void spaces in those glass volumes. On the first level the living room fills the entire footprint of the house open in every direction. The internal spaces are dominated by concrete floors and ceilings balanced by walnut and fine metal elements.

House of the Rising Meadow / I/O architects - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Assen Emilov

I/O architects
