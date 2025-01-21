Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

+ 29

Chief Architect: Johan Sundberg

Associate Architect: Staff an Rosvall

City: Yngsjö

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the undulating pine-covered hills in Yngsjö, just by the shores of the Baltic Sea, stands a summer retreat designed for a family of four. The landscape here embraces a lack of meticulously landscaped gardens, opting instead for the dominance of the natural forest setting, where small-scale structures blend seamlessly amidst the trees.

Comprising a singular volume-oriented in a north-south direction, the house features a recessed section in its central part, facing west and hosting a sheltered terrace basking in the evening sun. The southern section, encompassing the entrance, kitchen, and communal areas, effortlessly connects to the ground with a fluid transition to the surrounding nature.

Meanwhile, the northern half, housing more private spaces, gracefully hovers above the terrain on slender pillars, establishing a direct connection with the treetops through expansive bedroom windows.

Clad in larch panels rhythmically interrupted by vertical pilasters, the house's facade exudes a harmonious aesthetic. The floating structure's underside is concealed with triple-layered larch panels. Inside, the rooms are grounded by oak floors, trimmings, doors, and bespoke carpentry. The interior ceiling and its overhanging sections boast a unified, slender-profile larch surface, which has a calming and sound-absorbing effect throughout the entirety of the house.