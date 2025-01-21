Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Save

Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, WoodYngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingYngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassYngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, WoodYngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Yngsjö, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Wood, Forest
© Markus Linderoth

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled among the undulating pine-covered hills in Yngsjö, just by the shores of the Baltic Sea, stands a summer retreat designed for a family of four. The landscape here embraces a lack of meticulously landscaped gardens, opting instead for the dominance of the natural forest setting, where small-scale structures blend seamlessly amidst the trees.

Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Markus Linderoth
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 32 of 34
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Markus Linderoth
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Markus Linderoth

Comprising a singular volume-oriented in a north-south direction, the house features a recessed section in its central part, facing west and hosting a sheltered terrace basking in the evening sun. The southern section, encompassing the entrance, kitchen, and communal areas, effortlessly connects to the ground with a fluid transition to the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed, Chair
© Markus Linderoth

Meanwhile, the northern half, housing more private spaces, gracefully hovers above the terrain on slender pillars, establishing a direct connection with the treetops through expansive bedroom windows.

Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck
© Markus Linderoth
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 33 of 34
Sections
Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Markus Linderoth

Clad in larch panels rhythmically interrupted by vertical pilasters, the house's facade exudes a harmonious aesthetic. The floating structure's underside is concealed with triple-layered larch panels. Inside, the rooms are grounded by oak floors, trimmings, doors, and bespoke carpentry. The interior ceiling and its overhanging sections boast a unified, slender-profile larch surface, which has a calming and sound-absorbing effect throughout the entirety of the house.

Save this picture!
Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Markus Linderoth

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Johan Sundberg arkitektur
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Yngsjö Retreat House / Johan Sundberg arkitektur" 21 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025868/yngsjo-retreat-house-johan-sundberg-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags