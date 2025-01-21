Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio

+ 13

Architects: Carlo Alberto Cusinati, Matteo Savoia, Maddalena Gioco, Maria Betti

City: Grezzana

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the recovery programme for the entire 'Case Vecie' property in the hills of Grezzana, its winery needed a new production facility, a changing room for employees and a tool shed for the agricultural management of the estate. The building is located at the bottom of a clearing, in a hidden valley far from the ridge line, and has deliberately been partially positioned underground for minimal impact on the landscape.

The project's underlying concept is to take up the design of the old barchesse in a contemporary key and pay great attention to the choice of materials in order to blend in with the surrounding context. The building is L-shaped, with an internal side that opens up onto the gravel courtyard, permeable to the entrance of agricultural machinery, and an external side with a leaner and more closed character, buffered at the bottom by plastered masonry and at the top by natural larch planking.

The elevations are all characterised by a regular score of massive circular pillars, designed in concrete which is coloured with natural oxides, connecting with the colours of the terrain and context, which support the wooden truss structure of the 2-pitch roof, covered with tiles.