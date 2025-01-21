Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio

Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior PhotographyCase Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodCase Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnCase Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography, WoodCase Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Grezzana, Italy
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography
© Francesca Iovene

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the recovery programme for the entire 'Case Vecie' property in the hills of Grezzana, its winery needed a new production facility, a changing room for employees and a tool shed for the agricultural management of the estate. The building is located at the bottom of a clearing, in a hidden valley far from the ridge line, and has deliberately been partially positioned underground for minimal impact on the landscape.

Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Francesca Iovene
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Image 17 of 18
Plan
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography
© Francesca Iovene

The project's underlying concept is to take up the design of the old barchesse in a contemporary key and pay great attention to the choice of materials in order to blend in with the surrounding context. The building is L-shaped, with an internal side that opens up onto the gravel courtyard, permeable to the entrance of agricultural machinery, and an external side with a leaner and more closed character, buffered at the bottom by plastered masonry and at the top by natural larch planking.

Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Column
© Francesca Iovene
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Image 18 of 18
Section and Elevation
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Francesca Iovene
Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Francesca Iovene

The elevations are all characterised by a regular score of massive circular pillars, designed in concrete which is coloured with natural oxides, connecting with the colours of the terrain and context, which support the wooden truss structure of the 2-pitch roof, covered with tiles.

Case Vecie Winery Production Facility / MASAAI Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Francesca Iovene

MASAAI Studio
