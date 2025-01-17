Pnoēs Tinos Design Holiday Villas / Aristides Dallas Architects

+ 26

Project Team: Aristides Dallas, Katerina Bali, Rafail Sergios, Ioanna Gargalietou, Vasilis Kekeris, Georgia Salta, Haritina Trikka, Elina Parcharidou, Theodora Bobori

Detailed Design Team: Ioanna Gargalietou, Theodora Bobori, Mario Genovesi, Katerina Striki, Gina Danochristou

Structural Engineer: Emmanouil Rodιtis

E/M Engineer: Antonis Apergis

City: Tinos Regional Unit

Country: Greece

Text description provided by the architects. Pnoēs Tinos, a proud member of Design Hotels, is the first design holiday destination on the island of Tinos, Cyclades. Designed as a cluster of villas with private pools and gardens, Pnoēs embodies the spirit of the place in its architecture and hospitality philosophy, aimed at relaxation and regeneration. The architecture of Pnoēs is a physical manifestation of the elements that define the island. Earth, wind and water, shape the composition and materiality, and enrich the experience of living. Earth is expressed in cave-like habitats, conceptually carved out of the rock, defining an experience of utmost protection and intimacy. The subterranean bedroom spaces remain hidden and unexposed, as they subtly frame the scenery from the inside out, fostering an atmosphere of shade, privacy and introspection, warmed by earthy colours and tactile textures.

Wind is symbolized by three white-washed cubic shapes gently placed above of the earth. As they float, protecting the most intimate spaces, the airy white cubes open up to the uncompromising landscape. In a play of voids and solids, wind travels through and redefines aesthetic perception. Interpreting the Cycladic spirit, they are "the play of pure volumes under the sun", an endless light and shadow contrast, and a reference to the traditional medieval settlements of the island. Water surrounds the villas, creating reflections and softening the materiality of the forms. It sublimates the objects and the colours of land and sky, it provides serenity and introspection, it purifies and regenerates the senses.

The Gardens at PNOĒS Tinos blend permaculture principles with landscape design to create a sustainable, sensory-rich experience for guests. Designed by Richard Gerritsen, the Gardens feature fruit trees, Mediterranean herbs, a tea garden, a vegetable garden, and a corn circle, all emphasizing biodiversity and soil health. Native and heirloom species, edible ground covers, and flowers attract pollinators while enriching the soil through polyculture practices and worm hotels. Guests can relax amidst nature, enjoy fresh produce, and engage with the Tinian landscape, which tells a story of its unique aromas, flavors, and ecological harmony.