Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Fire Station
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti

Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti

Save

Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior PhotographyJirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior PhotographyJirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Interior PhotographyJirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior PhotographyJirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Fire Station
Czech Republic
  • Architects: SOA Architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alex Shoots Buildings
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Danpal, Kingspan Insulated Panels, ABB, Aluprof, Best, Casalgrande Padana, FRP Services, HSE, Jap Jacina, Tarkett
  • Lead Architects: Ondřej Píhrt, Štefan Šulek, Ondřej Laciga, Kateřina Luftová, Štěpán Tomš, Marie Hojná
  • Structural Engineering, Clt: A2 Timber
  • Fire Safety: Jiří Jasný
  • Electrical Engineering: Jan Drašnar
  • HVAC: Václav Heis
  • General Contractor: BW – Stavitelství
  • Metal Profiles, Steel Structure: SteelPro4
  • Al Windows And Doors Contractor: Samat
  • Country: Czech Republic
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Text description provided by the architects. The firehouse is designed in such a way that its shape and volume resemble the typology of rural barns. Its rectangular shape and gabled roof also create a visual connection to the elementary school across the street. It is located on municipal land in the northwestern development area of Dolní Jirčany. Its location on the outskirts of the village, with immediate access to transport infrastructure, provides the firefighters with a convenient location for quick and effective interventions.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Image 6 of 22
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The building stands on an almost triangular plot between family houses and a primary school. Its shape and height were designed to be sensitive to the surrounding development. It therefore fulfils not only a functional but also an aesthetic role - creating a symbolic transition between the character of the houses and the public character of the school.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Image 21 of 22
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

From the first sketch, the design works with three different temperature zones exterior-garage-building. Their technical design and operational separation are an integral part of the architectural concept. The building is designed as a steel hall sheathed with a translucent polycarbonate facade, into which a "light" wooden building is independently placed. The polycarbonate façade provides a visual connection to the exterior and protection of the firefighting vehicles from the elements. The integrated wooden structure serves as a backup for the firefighters. On the eastern façade of the garage, a large window is deliberately placed facing the street so that passers-by can get a glimpse of the functioning of the firehouse and get a closer look at the work of the volunteer firefighters.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The structure of the hall is steel framed with trusses and columns of rectangular section. The ventilation is provided by steel rods. The façade of the garage is formed by a polycarbonate wall system in the composition polycarbonate panel-air cavity with embedded thermal insulation - polycarbonate panel. The roof consists of sandwich polyurethane panels in the composition sheet - PUR - sheet. Above the garage area and staircase, there are light panels on the roof.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Image 12 of 22
© Alex Shoots Buildings

To the light and transparent envelope of the firehouse, the solid and compact built-in structure is its counterweight. The horizontal and vertical structures of the building are made of CLT panels. On the interior side, the CLT panels are admitted postcard panels; on the exterior side, towards the garage, the panels are insulated with wood-fiber boards and clad with pine plywood. The interior staircase in the rear is made of bent teardrop sheet. The exterior staircase adjacent to the north elevation is of galvanized construction, with the landing and treads of porosity.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

The project as a whole sets the stage for the effective functioning of the volunteer fire department, strengthening community cohesion and future development of the community.

Save this picture!
Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti - Exterior Photography
© Alex Shoots Buildings

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Ke Křížku, 252 44 Psáry, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SOA Architekti
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationCzech Republic
Cite: "Jirčany Fire Station / SOA Architekti" 24 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025825/jircany-fire-station-soa-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags