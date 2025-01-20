Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design

+ 27

Design Team: Pan Meijia, He Haiquan, Wu Ruikang, Xu zhaoyang, Su Rixian

Clients: Wild Island Cultural & Life Community

City: Huizhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Wildness Promenade is located in Zone C of the Wild Island Cultural & Life Community. The predecessor of the community was the Dongjiang Wine Factory built in 1951. On the basis of retaining the original 18 building groups and the landscape texture, it has gradually become the most vibrant cultural community in Huizhou since the renovation started in 2019. The story of BDSD BoundlessDesign and Wild Island began in 2021. We created a bookstore, Ueno Bookstore. In 2022, we once again completed the renewal of the public garden of Wild Island, and in 2024, we carried out the renovation of Zone C of Wild Island.

Take "Wildness Promenade" as the theme of this renovation, we continue the spirit and atmosphere of the site in a way that interweaves the old with the new and creates brand-new memory points with new structures, allowing people to experience the collision and integration of the new and the old as they walk through. It links landscapes, promenades, squares and buildings in the three dimensions of points, lines, and surfaces, creating open spaces of different scales and realizing rich horizontal and vertical layers.

Corridors: Construct Smooth Circulation Lines. The old factory buildings from over 70 years ago are rugged and imposing. The remaining structures stand independently, lacking a systematic layout. To integrate the architecture with commercial spaces and create a sense of enjoyment in wandering, it's essential to bridge the fragmented feel of the existing site. On one hand, we must consider the original architectural conditions; on the other, we need to bridge the gap between the old buildings and new application scenarios.

Preservation is the best design expression for the renovation of historical buildings. To avoid unnecessary demolition and modification, we have reorganized the circulation lines, connecting the spaces with lightweight sky bridges and stairs, bringing a smooth overall experience. It expands the single wandering function on the circulation lines, optimizes the accessibility of the second floor, and combines the protection and innovation of the old buildings.

Steps: Delicate Remodeling on a Micro Scale. Before the renovation, the side of Zone C close to the park's exit was unattractive, and few visitors would enter the entire park through it. BDSD Boundless Design hopes that through the renovation of the exit, the buildings can be integrated with the pedestrian paths, and be connected in series. This will not only enrich the park's visiting experience but also attract visitors to come and take pictures. The open function serves as both a passageway and a stepped plaza, meeting the needs of celebrations during holidays. When stepping onto the steps, the open roads among the buildings are connected with the iconic old chimney on the axis.

Wildness: The Ruggedness of Nature. The designer hopes to present the charm of nature invisibly. By preserving the original tall plants and creating a wild garden where plants can grow freely, the disorder of nature collides with the exquisite geometry of human craftsmanship, enhancing the ambiance of the old buildings. The time frozen in the industrial style is interwoven with the natural cycle of growth and withering in the four seasons, and the present and the future are gradually merging.

"A growing living block" is the principle that BDSD Boundless Design has continuously adhered to during the four-year-long renewal of Wild Island. Space is like a container that can hold people's joys, excitements, and melancholy, and can endow history and old buildings with new vitality. Each renovation is just a starting point, and only by leaving room for growth can the space truly be returned to people.