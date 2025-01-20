Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. China
  5. Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design

Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design

Save

Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 2 of 32Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 3 of 32Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 4 of 32Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, ConcreteWildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture, Public Architecture, Adaptive Reuse
Huizhou, China
  • Architects: BDSD Boundless Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Greenimages
  • Lead Architects: Lin Wenke, Sun zhengyuan
  • Design Team: Pan Meijia, He Haiquan, Wu Ruikang, Xu zhaoyang, Su Rixian
  • Clients: Wild Island Cultural & Life Community
  • City: Huizhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 2 of 32
© Greenimages

Text description provided by the architects. The Wildness Promenade is located in Zone C of the Wild Island Cultural & Life Community. The predecessor of the community was the Dongjiang Wine Factory built in 1951. On the basis of retaining the original 18 building groups and the landscape texture, it has gradually become the most vibrant cultural community in Huizhou since the renovation started in 2019. The story of BDSD BoundlessDesign and Wild Island began in 2021. We created a bookstore, Ueno Bookstore. In 2022, we once again completed the renewal of the public garden of Wild Island, and in 2024, we carried out the renovation of Zone C of Wild Island.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column, Courtyard
© Greenimages
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 28 of 32
Elevation
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Greenimages

Take "Wildness Promenade" as the theme of this renovation, we continue the spirit and atmosphere of the site in a way that interweaves the old with the new and creates brand-new memory points with new structures, allowing people to experience the collision and integration of the new and the old as they walk through. It links landscapes, promenades, squares and buildings in the three dimensions of points, lines, and surfaces, creating open spaces of different scales and realizing rich horizontal and vertical layers.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Concrete
© Greenimages
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 31 of 32
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 26 of 32
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 3 of 32
© Greenimages

Corridors: Construct Smooth Circulation Lines. The old factory buildings from over 70 years ago are rugged and imposing. The remaining structures stand independently, lacking a systematic layout. To integrate the architecture with commercial spaces and create a sense of enjoyment in wandering, it's essential to bridge the fragmented feel of the existing site. On one hand, we must consider the original architectural conditions; on the other, we need to bridge the gap between the old buildings and new application scenarios.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Concrete
© Greenimages
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Greenimages

Preservation is the best design expression for the renovation of historical buildings. To avoid unnecessary demolition and modification, we have reorganized the circulation lines, connecting the spaces with lightweight sky bridges and stairs, bringing a smooth overall experience. It expands the single wandering function on the circulation lines, optimizes the accessibility of the second floor, and combines the protection and innovation of the old buildings.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Interior Photography, Wood, Column, Concrete
© Greenimages

Steps: Delicate Remodeling on a Micro Scale. Before the renovation, the side of Zone C close to the park's exit was unattractive, and few visitors would enter the entire park through it. BDSD Boundless Design hopes that through the renovation of the exit, the buildings can be integrated with the pedestrian paths, and be connected in series. This will not only enrich the park's visiting experience but also attract visitors to come and take pictures. The open function serves as both a passageway and a stepped plaza, meeting the needs of celebrations during holidays. When stepping onto the steps, the open roads among the buildings are connected with the iconic old chimney on the axis.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 30 of 32
Elevation

Wildness: The Ruggedness of Nature. The designer hopes to present the charm of nature invisibly. By preserving the original tall plants and creating a wild garden where plants can grow freely, the disorder of nature collides with the exquisite geometry of human craftsmanship, enhancing the ambiance of the old buildings. The time frozen in the industrial style is interwoven with the natural cycle of growth and withering in the four seasons, and the present and the future are gradually merging.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Image 17 of 32
© Greenimages
Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Balcony, Handrail
© Greenimages

"A growing living block" is the principle that BDSD Boundless Design has continuously adhered to during the four-year-long renewal of Wild Island. Space is like a container that can hold people's joys, excitements, and melancholy, and can endow history and old buildings with new vitality. Each renovation is just a starting point, and only by leaving room for growth can the space truly be returned to people.

Save this picture!
Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Greenimages

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Huizhou, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BDSD Boundless Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseChina
Cite: "Wildness Promenade / BDSD Boundless Design" 20 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025821/wildness-promenade-bdsd-boundless-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags