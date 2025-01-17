Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Oyea House / Yangnar Studio

Oyea House / Yangnar Studio

Save

Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 2 of 21Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodOyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Sink, BeamOyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 5 of 21Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Thailand
  • Architects: Yangnar Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Lead Architects: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham, Apiwat Chainarin
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 5 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. The hills, the olive trees, and the community settled at Doi Luang are the contextual elements that existed before. Therefore, our team is strongly concerned with the architectural process that encourages and preserves the site's distinctiveness and the original environment in the area.

Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 11 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The basic thinking of the villagers inspired us. The elements we experienced during our visits to the local people on the hills were improvised into the design. We started with the building orientation, which was placed parallel to the contour line to reduce the need to adjust the ground elevation under the house. The ground was carved into steps for convenience and left as a water drainage path.

Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 2 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 17 of 21
Layout
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The walkway up to the house still maintains the original slope, using only a hoe to scoop the soil into steps. Walking along the slope, past the group of olive trees toward the house, slows down all perceptions, opening the mind to feel the surrounding environment more clearly. You will see Doi Luang Chiang Dao standing elegantly when you reach the deck. At that moment, you will feel smaller and ready to embrace the greatness of the nature around you.

Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Sink, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 19 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 20 of 21
Detail
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Glass
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Image 8 of 21
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Our design team tried to keep the building's proportion compact and close to the hillside. Materials were selected to blend in with the community and the surrounding environment. Throughout all the construction processes, problem solving, and details improvisation were always important to find the perfect solution for the on-site constraints.

Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Rungkit Charoenwat

For example, the parking area was conceived after the building was constructed, by adjusting the land level. The soil from there was used to fill in the back of the house, creating a stargazing area and a fire pit area. This was beyond the initial planning, but it greatly enhanced the site's potential. The firewood shed (Pham) was entrusted to our Lisu craftsmen to manage and construct based on their own experiences. This is also seen as the beauty of local wisdom that shapes architecture.

Drawing: Eva Herr, Anuchart Thidwongsa, Staryu Sankham
Narrative text: Pongsatorn swadchatchwan

Save this picture!
Oyea House / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Yangnar Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Oyea House / Yangnar Studio" 17 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025795/oyea-house-yangnar-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags