Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Sweden
  5. Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

Save

Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior PhotographySommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, WoodSommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, WoodSommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Sweden
  • Lead Team: Johan Sundberg, Staffan Rosvall
  • Design Team: Itziar del Río Gómiz, Pontus Ehmke
  • Chief Architect: Johan Sundberg
  • Associate Architects: tziar del Río Gómiz, Staffan Rosvall, Pontus Ehmke
  • Structural Engineer: Gustav Svensson - SG Svensson AB
  • Country: Sweden
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Lina E. Adamo

Text description provided by the architects. In a forest glade south of Visby, on the Swedish island of Gotland, lies Sommarhus E. The main building is comprised of several intersecting volumes which create shielded spaces both indoor and outdoor. The guest house is given the same treatment but on a smaller scale.⁠

Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Lina E. Adamo
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 22 of 23
Plan
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lina E. Adamo
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lina E. Adamo

The material finishes of the facades correspond to different levels of intimacy around the site. The outward-facing walls are finished in textured plaster and are punctuated sparingly by windows. In contrast, the walls facing the garden and shielded terraces are clad in vertical narrow larch panel.

Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood
© Lina E. Adamo

This transition from plaster to wood serves to soften the boundaries between exterior and interior spaces. This shift is further enhanced by the use of large glazed openings along the larch-clad elevations.⁠ The interior of the home is divided into a social core, consisting of the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Additionally, there's a separate domain for the children's bedrooms and a private master suite for the parents.

Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Lina E. Adamo
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 23 of 23
Elevations and Section
Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Image 16 of 23
© Lina E. Adamo

Inside and out, the surface materials used are chosen to harmonize with the surroundings. Limestone from Gotland is used on the floors in the core of the house and the terraces, while a softer wood floor is chosen for the bedrooms. Selected walls and ceilings are clad in oak treated with white pigmented oil while the majority of interior surfaces are painted in natural colour tones.⁠

Save this picture!
Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur - Exterior Photography
© Lina E. Adamo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Johan Sundberg arkitektur
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur" 16 Jan 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1025791/sommarhus-e-johan-sundberg-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags