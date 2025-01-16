Sommarhus E / Johan Sundberg arkitektur

+ 18

Lead Team: Johan Sundberg, Staffan Rosvall

Design Team: Itziar del Río Gómiz, Pontus Ehmke

Chief Architect: Johan Sundberg

Associate Architects: tziar del Río Gómiz, Staffan Rosvall, Pontus Ehmke

Structural Engineer: Gustav Svensson - SG Svensson AB

Country: Sweden

Text description provided by the architects. In a forest glade south of Visby, on the Swedish island of Gotland, lies Sommarhus E. The main building is comprised of several intersecting volumes which create shielded spaces both indoor and outdoor. The guest house is given the same treatment but on a smaller scale.⁠

The material finishes of the facades correspond to different levels of intimacy around the site. The outward-facing walls are finished in textured plaster and are punctuated sparingly by windows. In contrast, the walls facing the garden and shielded terraces are clad in vertical narrow larch panel.

This transition from plaster to wood serves to soften the boundaries between exterior and interior spaces. This shift is further enhanced by the use of large glazed openings along the larch-clad elevations.⁠ The interior of the home is divided into a social core, consisting of the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Additionally, there's a separate domain for the children's bedrooms and a private master suite for the parents.

Inside and out, the surface materials used are chosen to harmonize with the surroundings. Limestone from Gotland is used on the floors in the core of the house and the terraces, while a softer wood floor is chosen for the bedrooms. Selected walls and ceilings are clad in oak treated with white pigmented oil while the majority of interior surfaces are painted in natural colour tones.⁠